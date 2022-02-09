I said it in May 2018 when leaving Milenio and Televisa. I repeated it in January 2019, when I left the pages of the 24 Horas newspaper. I said that by launching an insane persecution against me, the López Obrador government was not only trying to silence the critical voice of Ricardo Alemán.

No, in fact the new president initiated what is now visible to all: an attempt at total censorship in the media.

Yes, a war that the president launches daily against the media, in general; and against critics of him, in particular.

And like a dictator, Obrador aspires to total media control through censorship; silence ordered by his government and forced by the state.

And to the misfortune of Mexican democracy, everything that was warned here was confirmed: that AMLO’s would not be a government, but a tyranny.

But time also confirmed that “yesterday’s butchers are today’s cattle”.

And it is that many journalists and intellectuals who once flattered the candidate and then President López without restraint, today are subdued, silenced, defamed, slandered and threatened.

Worse yet, all media companies, without exception, receive threats from the presidential power, but those that maintain a critical stance against the failed government of López are persecuted with the fiscal stick and the threat of imprisonment for their directors.

And the most recent examples are for everyone to see.

Last Monday, the president practically declared war on the media, in general; and in particular, to critics of him.

He said so: “it is necessary to confront the conservative bloc… our adversaries; news anchors, columnists and the owners of the media, the majority, all are against…”.

Yesterday, Tuesday, he returned to the fray and after blaming all the media for carrying out an alleged “black campaign” against his government, he openly threatened the media owners with disclosing, once again, the income they received from official advertising. .

And as a threat, the president himself slipped that if the Government goes to the bottom, “many perks will come out.”

In a few words, it turns out that for the López government, the enemies are in the media and the greatest threat to its management are fundamental freedoms in democracy, such as freedom of expression.

All this, while the criminal gangs appear as new allies of the Government, despite the fact that they have turned the country into the largest cemetery in history.

That is why, in the midst of the tragedy, it is necessary to ask again: Really, so many journalists, so many intellectuals, so many politicians and so many citizens were unable to see what was coming with the López government?

And also for this reason, below is a fragment of the Political Itinerary of January 7, 2019, with which we say goodbye to the newspaper 24 Horas.

“Precisely out of loyalty to freedom of expression and with the conviction of not silencing critical voices -when Mexico needs to shout out the abuses, clumsiness and constitutional violations of the new Government–, I decided to leave the main media in which I provided my services.

“And it is that my critical position to the Government of President Obrador and the tragedy that it means -for democracy-, the death of counterweights such as Congress and the Court made it impossible for me to remain in such media.

“The economic solvency of the company was put at risk because they were not convinced that criticizing the new government was the best path for the financial stability of their businesses.

“It is clear that this is a new battle won by censorship, intolerance and the authoritarianism of the Obrador government; a government that bets on the death of all counterweights; that threatens and pressures to end the counterweight of independent media and critical voices.

“But it is also true that President Obrador can fool many for many years, but he will not fool everyone all the time.

“For a long time, President Obrador can demand from many media outlets the head of critics of his government, but he will not be able to silence all the media all the time and he will not silence all critical voices either.

“Furthermore, fortunately for Mexican society and its democracy, little by little the giddy voices that believed the deception of the ‘magical Mexico’ that Obrador promised and that does not appear anywhere are awakening.

“And it is that the stubborn reality soon disenchanted many; critics, opinion-makers, intellectuals and politicians who can be kicked out of many media, but who will always have the resource of alternative spaces; digital and networks.

“Media called to become the most powerful instruments in the hands of citizens to defeat the tyranny installed in power and, above all, to save democracy.

“Indeed, for the complacent media with the new government and for its applause, it is a holiday when – like today – a critical and independent voice is silenced.

“But these media must not forget that in times of intolerance and repression, like the current times, ‘today’s butchers will be tomorrow’s cattle.’ At the time”. (End of quote)

Yes, for years here I warned of the tyranny that would come with López.

Many insulted, slandered, slandered and persecuted me: they called me crazy, exaggerated and uninformed.

But time put everyone in their place.

The worst, however, is that López’s tyranny is on the verge of collapse and the times to come will be the most dangerous; those of the cornered beast.

At the time