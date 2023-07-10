Here I said it in all tones and in all ways.

Since 2017 I said that in a possible government of López Obrador a rude censorship would be imposed in the press, radio and television.

And why would we be victims of official censorship?

Because the then candidate most advantaged of the presidential candidates he was never a democrat and even less a politician respectful of basic libertiesas the freedom of expression.

But above all I noticed it in May 2018, after the mercenaries of AMLO mounted a defamation and slander campaign against me for force the media to fire Ricardo Alemanwho has since become the most critical journalist of López.

But the funny thing about it is that Last Friday, July 7, 2023, López Obrador himself again agreed with me.

Yes, out loud, shamelessly and shamelessly, The Mexican dictator asked Televisa to censor critics of the disaster that is his government.

But let’s go in parts.

In the Political Itinerary of May 10, 2018, entitled: “Thank you…!”, I said goodbye to the Milenio newspaper, after Obrador launched against me the most insane persecution known against any journalist.

This is how I explained it:Behind the lynching against me is the hand of Morena –we have tried it–, the party most interested in silencing our voice and that of all those who have warned about the danger that the eventual arrival of that party to power means for democracy.

“What is worrisome about the case is that the inciters of the lynching against me, they are the same ones who call themselves left; those who in the 60s, 70s and 80s questioned -for example- the coup against Excelsior, El Día; those who shouted “press sold”; those who accused the governments of Díaz Ordaz, Echeverría and López Portillo, of repressors, censors and violators of freedom of expression.

“And it is that Those who lynched Ricardo Alemán, who asked for my head in the public square, who with tweets demanded my dismissal from Televisa, Canal 11 and Milenio, are the modern Torquemada, the new Díaz Ordaz, the current version of Luis Echeverría…

“But deep down, those who lynched Ricardo German they warn all Mexicans what will be the deal with critics in a Morena government; whoever dares to disagree will be lynched.

“And today they can press so that Ricardo German be fired by all possible means, but deep down they go against the fundamental freedoms of all citizens. They do not silence Ricardo Alemán –who they will not silence–; but you cancel the liberties and the entire Mexican democracy.

“And if today they slandered and slandered me, if they were capable of a monstrous montage like the one that made Televisa back down and endangered the Millennium march – due to pressure from inside and outside -, tomorrow will be any other critic of Brunette and the day after tomorrow it will be this or that medium, company or media institution. The Cuban and Venezuelan experiences, among others, have taught nothing.

“Yes, today there will be a party in Brunettethey will celebrate that Ricardo Alemán loses another space thanks to the successful lynching, thanks to the fact that since the dawn of the new government began the persecution of critics and the death of criticism.

“Keep the party going…! In short, today’s butchers will be tomorrow’s cattle! to time.” (End of quote)

Indeed, five years after the previous delivery of the Political Itinerary, President López agreed with me.

Do you doubt it? This is how he demanded that Televisa censor its columnists, just last Friday, July 7, 2023: “I don’t know how the owners of Televisa They do not take care that those who use that concessioned public medium act in accordance with a Code of Ethics.

“Why don’t they ask them to act with absolute freedom but not to slander, to stick to the truth, not to damage people’s prestige, to respect.

“How are they going to have castaneda as a commentator, when he racistly offends the peoples of oaxaca… Ha, well, he’s an intellectual, he was Minister of Foreign Relations with Fox, he’s an eminence, a wise man.

“But why these totally immoral attitudes and it is not for them to censor them. But that they can’t tell them… Or is that what they have them for, so that they get involved, that is, they are paid for that, to do that kind of “journalism”?

“In other words, the media must have mercenary journalists, is that valid? So at least there is a reply, let it be known, because before these issues were not discussed. Now it is different, fortunately” (End of quote).

Yeah, of crazy laughter that, on Cadena Nacional, President Obrador, the one who has formulated more than one hundred thousand lies, asks critics to stick to the truth; The one who defames and slanders every day demands not to defame and not slander, the one who does not respect anything or anyone demands respect and, the most immoral president in history, says that criticizing his failures is immoral.

But it wasn’t the first time that AMLO demanded to silence the critics of Televisa. Days before, on Wednesday, July 5 of the same 2023, he had already threatened with the scythe of censorship.

This is what he said on that Wednesday morning: “See what he says Aguilar Camin of the lady xochitlin these days and all of them, those of Televisathose who do the analysis, spent about half an hour talking about the virtues

of Mrs. Xochitl. And well, we already know what that strategy consists of, it is to inflate people with advertising” (End of quote)

On the morning of that same Wednesday, July 5, Bernardo Gómez, Televisa’s number two, hurried to the Palace, after Lopez Obrador He criticized the television station and accused that together with Claudia X Gonzáles and Carlos Salinas, they had invented the candidacy of Xóchitl Gálvez.

Then it transpired that Televisa “tightened the nuts” and that started a censorship selective. That is there will be no more criticism of the president.

Curiously, days before, Televisa had ordered the removal of the political parody program, entitled: El Privilegio de Mandarafter Adán Augusto López complained publicly that Televisa had parodied it in the aforementioned program.

In other words, in Mexico, President López imposed official censorship on his criticsin a public message, in Cadena Nacional, to that everyone understands that the dictator annihilated freedom of expression.

Since 2017 and 2018 I have said it in all shades; I said that López Obrador would end freedom of expression. AND today he fulfilled it, before the eyes and ears of the world.

to time.

