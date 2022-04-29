“I said that Juve won and dad raised his fingers as a sign of victory”: the social message of Andrea, son of Stefano Tacconi

They continue to gradually improve the conditions of Stefano Tacconi, the former Juventus and national goalkeeper who last Saturday was hospitalized in intensive care following a cerebral hemorrhage. His son Andrea has published an update on his social channels that bodes well for all those who have been worried about the former champion in recent days.

It was last Saturday morning and Stefano Tacconi, together with his son Andrea, was preparing to catch up Asti to attend a event on the stickers who would see him take on the role of the guest of honor.

First a headache, then it fainting which necessitated the timely intervention of an ambulance.

The former goalkeeper was first taken to the hospital in Asti and then transferred to that of Alexandria. Here he underwent a treatment to avoid a second hemorrhage and placed in the regimen of as pharmacological.

In all of this, thousands of support messages received by the many supporters who cared for him in those difficult hours.

On Monday, he had thought about giving a first positive sign Andrea Blackbeard, the head physician of the neurosurgery department of the Alexandria hospital. He, in an official statement, had defined Tacconi’s conditions as serious, but stationary. And he had stressed that stationarity was a positive element.

Stefano Tacconi’s improvements

Meanwhile, his son Andrea has never left his father and has personally provided for give updates on its condition.

On Tuesday she explained that her dad had done one on Monday Tac and that in the evening he had moved his eyes and limbs slightly. “It takes time. There is only to wait and pray. Fingers crossed“: He had told the reporters of the Rai.

Yesterday came a new updateagain by Andrea Tacconi, who on his account Instagram he wrote:

Today a very important signal, at my phrase “Juve won” dad raised his fingers as a sign of victory✌️. The path is still long, but we will make it. Andrew

A message that then bodes well for everyonefans and not, who have been with bated breath for days for the beloved former footballer who gave so much satisfaction in his golden years.