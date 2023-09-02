Repubblica has published the words spoken to the investigators by the killer of Michelle Causo: what the 17-year-old said

The statements made by the killer of are chilling Michelle Causo during the interrogation to which he was subjected after the crime he committed. Statements reported in these days by La Repubblica and which still make us shiver today, months after one of the most terrible news events of recent years.

Last June 28 at Springvalleya district on the outskirts of Rome, one of the most heinous crimes of recent years in Italy took place, the one that saw a 17-year-old local girl, Michelle Causo, die in an absolutely brutal way.

To take her life with several stab wounds had been a his friend of the same agewho immediately afterwards tried to dispose of the body by placing it in a plastic bagloading everything on one supermarket trolley and abandoning it next to the rubbish bins.

Arrested shortly after by the police, the young perpetrator of the crime was taken first to a family home and then to prison, where he was subjected to interrogation had provided his version of events.

There was little doubt about the dynamics from the outset. What is still being investigated today to arrive at an absolute truth is the motive which prompted the young man to make such a crazy gesture.

The statements of the killer by Michelle Causo

These days the newspaper The Republic has published some excerpts from that interrogation and reported the words spoken by the young killer. Words to which the investigators do not believe.

I took 10 euros of hashish from her every week, I paid 10 euros. I wrote to her about her asking about smoking. She arrived around 11.30. We started talking about how much money I owed her. The night before I told her that I could give her 20 euros less, because I had to meet with my ex to go to McDonald’s. She was determined that I had to give her everything, 35 euros. She raised her voice telling me she needed her money and that I was an asshole.

The 17-year-old then said that in an instant he found himself one chase dogs pointed at her and that she was scared, because Michelle had told her in the past that a friend of hers might change it and make it lethal.

This version in particular has been denied by the forces of order, since it is based on the aforementioned dog chaser no footprints were found of Michelle and since the 17-year-old herself was wearing a light dress and did not have a bag, therefore she could not have been wearing it without him noticing.

The story of the murder

Repubblica then reports the story of the 17-year-old on how the murder actually took place by Michelle. Her chilling words.