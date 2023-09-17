Trump reveals conversation he had with Putin

Former US President Donald Trump at an event of the conservative group “Women for America” revealed a conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the invasion of Ukraine.

“I told him don’t do it, Vladimir, don’t do it. I was talking about it with Putin. I’ve said it very openly, I’ve talked to him about it,” Trump said. “Before I even get to the Oval Office of the White House I will resolve the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine. It would never, ever have happened if I had been there.”

