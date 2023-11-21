Giulia Cecchettin’s grandmother told about her granddaughter and the story she had with ‘Pippo’, which ended because he was too possessive

Mrs. Carla Gatto, well-known painter from Rovigo and paternal grandmother of Giulia Cecchettininterviewed by The messenger she told about her niece, the pain of what happened and some details of her story with ‘Pippo’, who the 22-year-old had decided to leave because he was too possessive towards her.

There are still many steps to be taken to have a clearer picture of what happened to Giulia Cecchettin, the 22 year old from Vigonovo brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend, her peer Filippo Turetta.

The Italian authorities are constantly in contact with the German ones and the young man is expected to come extradited to Italy to continue with the necessary interrogations and investigations.

Everyone wonders why a seemingly normal boy, who said he loved that girl, decided to end his life instead. And, above all, to do it in such a way atrocious.

The story of Giulia Cecchettin’s grandmother

To provide some more details about Giulia and the history she had with Filippo, a The messengerit was Mrs Carla Gattothe 22-year-old’s paternal grandmother.

The woman, who lives in Rovigo and who is one well-known painterspoke of her niece as if she were a girl.”modern, but with ancient ways, educated in sensitivity and respect“. Then he told how Giulia had lived the story with ‘Pippo’ and the end of it:

She had already decided on her future: after her three-year degree, which we were all looking forward to as a celebration, she would attend a book illustrator course, which she had already signed up for. She wasn’t worried about her thesis defense, nor about that ex of hers that she had left because of her possessiveness. Rather, her feeling was of pity towards those who did not accept the separation, which is why she had not interrupted contact with him.