Saudi border guards have killed “at least hundreds of Ethiopian migrants and asylum seekers” fleeing violence and hunger and trying to enter the country from the border with Yemen between March 2022 and June 2023, the NGO denounces. Human Rights Watch in a report Posted this Monday. The organization points out that these murders could constitute “a crime against humanity if it is shown that they are widespread and systematic and are part of a State policy against a civilian population.”

It is a phenomenon that the UN and various NGOs have been denouncing for years and Saudi Arabia, successfully dodging, according to this investigation. “Saudi officials are killing hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers. But what happens on that border, a mountainous area to which few people have access, is hidden. And Riyadh probably imagines that it can get away with it”, the author of the report, Nadia Hardman, a researcher in the section on refugee and migrant rights at HRW, explains to this newspaper.

The report, titled They shot us like it was rainingis based on the testimonies of 42 people, 38 of whom tried to cross the border between March 2022 and June 2023, and on the analysis, verification and geolocation of more than 350 videos and photographs, published on social networks and provided to HRW from other sources, plus several hundred square kilometers of satellite imagery.

The NGO concludes that “Saudi border guards have used explosives to kill many migrants and shot others at point blank range in a widespread and systematic pattern of attacks.” Added to this are arrests and ill-treatment for those who manage to cross, before they are expelled back to Yemen. HRW wrote to the Saudi Interior and Defense Ministry before publishing its report, but received no response.

“Beyond the imaginable”

The Ethiopians, mostly women and unaccompanied children, arrive in Djibouti, cross the Gulf of Aden in precarious conditions and contact mercenaries who take them to the Saada region, on the border with Saudi Arabia. Many of them are fleeing the conflict in Tigray, in the north of the country, but at the end of this journey they find themselves in an area devastated by the Yemeni civil war and controlled by the Huthi rebels, close to Iran, who have consolidated their positions in the northwest of the country. In this region there are two large migrant camps, Al Thabit and Al Raqw, in which Ethiopians detail extortion, physical abuse and sexual abuse.

But the UN Group of Eminent Experts (GEE) for Yemen, the only international mechanism that since 2017 investigated human rights abuses and violations committed by all parties to the conflict, disbanded in 2021 and since then there is no body that documents what is happening. Amnesty International described Yemen’s civil war in 2021 as “hell on earth.” The United Nations considers that The human crisis caused by this conflict, which shows signs of subsiding, is “the worst in history”with at least 250,000 dead, 4.5 million displaced and half of its 32 million inhabitants victims of hunger or about to suffer from it.

What happens on that border, a mountainous area to which few people have access, is hidden. And Riad probably figures that she can get away with it. Nadia Hardman, HRW

According to HRW, migrants are trying to cross the border in groups of up to 200 people. Once they are in Saudi territory, they affirm that they have been attacked with mortar shells and other explosives. The testimonies collected by the NGO are horrifying: corpses of children on the mountain, dismembered people, dismembered corpses impossible to identify. “They shot at us repeatedly. I saw people die in ways I never would have imagined. Thirty people were killed on the spot. I ran away, took shelter under a rock and fell asleep. I don’t know what happened, but when I woke up there were other people. I thought they were sleeping next to me, but they were actually corpses. I was alone”, says Hamdiya (not her real name), 14 years old, who tried to cross in March 2023 in a group of 60 people. HRW interviewed her in Sana’a, the Yemeni capital, where she arrived with the help of other migrants.

HRW admits that the exact number of deaths is difficult to calculate and Hardman recalls that the interviewees “are people who were desperately trying to save their lives when these attacks occurred” and are traumatized by having seen people die around them. The dead “go beyond what is imaginable”, estimates the report, which has wanted to put the pieces of this immense puzzle together. “We have been cautious and our figures are conservative, we have only included what we have been able to fully verify,” says the expert, estimating that the dead could be “thousands.”

“We corroborate much of the evidence obtained in the interviews thanks to our digital investigation. We spent hours, days, months, geolocating, verifying images and mapping this border area to prove that the Saudis knew or should have known that they were shooting Ethiopian migrants, women and children,” adds Hardman. For example, satellite images were used to verify an increase in graves near migrant camps, deaths on trails, and the presence of armed border guard posts. The study by an international group of forensics also gave details about the type of injuries suffered by migrants.

According to HRW, some 3,442 people participated in these border crossing attempts in the period studied. In 11 of these attempts to cross the border, NGO investigators documented the deaths of at least 655 people, out of a total of 1,278.

“Some returned to the place to collect the bodies and they counted 90,” says a witness. “Out of 150 people, only seven survived that day… Human remains were scattered everywhere,” says another.

Image wash

Human Rights Watch has documented killings of migrants on the border with Yemen and Saudi Arabia since 2014, but considers what has happened in recent months appears to be “a deliberate escalation.” “In general, there is little, if any, accountability for human rights abuses committed by Saudi Arabia. The country counts on continuing to enjoy impunity and has done an incredibly good job, diverting attention by spending billions on sports to whitewash its image,” laments Hardman, referring to a country where, according to the UN, 38% of the population is migrant.

“Saudi Arabia must immediately and urgently revoke any policy, explicit or de facto, of the use of lethal force against migrants and asylum seekers,” HRW requests in its report, which also urges the UN to launch a ” independent investigation to assess whether the homicides constitute crimes against humanity.”

Some returned to the place to collect the corpses and counted 90 Ethiopian migrant

Last year, a UN rapporteur on violence against migrants asked for explanations to Riyadh about the alleged violent deaths of more than 400 migrants at the hands of Saudi guards at this border point between January and April 2022. Riyadh authorities they responded denying any involvement and guaranteeing its commitment to international law.

In June 2023, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned in a report of the death of at least “795 migrants, mostly Ethiopians, in the Saada region, while trying to cross into Saudi Arabia. Last year, Amnesty International reported that Riyadh had forcibly returned hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian migrants to their country of origin after being held in cruel and inhumane conditions for not having valid residence documents.

You can follow future planet in Twitter, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.