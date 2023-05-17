At 17, Timothy Cho couldn’t read or write. He had never heard of Christianity, Buddhism, Islam or any entity other than the Kim family. As an adult, Timothy Cho still thought his aching hunger was the same as the rest of the world must feel. “When I arrived in China and saw people eating normally, I went into shock”, he tells everyone who wants to hear how he managed to escape the North Korean dictatorship alone and is now one of the few refugees there who manages to show his face publicly. .

In Brazil for the first time, the now British citizen, who is now 30 years old, occupies his time with UK politics, but also with activism denouncing the torture, persecution and violation of human rights that not only he suffered, but their compatriots continue to suffer.

Also as a spokesperson for the NGO Open Doors, an international organization that supports persecuted Christians, Timothy travels the world explaining how approximately 60,000 North Korean faithful are imprisoned and subjected to all kinds of violence in forced labor camps, a reality that puts the Asian country, for 20 straight years, at the top of the World Persecution List — a ranking published annually by Open Doors, which lists the 50 countries where Christians are most punished for their faith.

To celebrate 45 years of Portas Abertas in Brazil, the activist visited the country and gave lectures sharing his history and worldview. His journey began at the age of eight, when his parents had to leave him behind on a flight during the Arduous March in the 1990s, the worst famine in North Korea.

Deserters, his parents were considered traitors to the country, and the hereditary punishment was the deprivation of their descendants access to food, education and any other basic right. From there, Timothy says, he roamed the streets until age 17, when he first tried to escape the Kim dictatorship. In a seven-month period, he was arrested four times, three of them in China.

During that time, he was subjected to torture and violence until he was deported to the Philippines, thanks to international media pressure on his case. “In prison, I knelt down asking for help, and that’s how I found faith. The first time someone told me about God, I thought he was an ordinary man, an old man, because I just knew how sacred the Kim family was. So I prayed that “God” would be able to break the prison or send me a helicopter.”

In an interview with People’s Gazette, Timothy Cho explains his mission to defend freedom, especially religious freedom, and how Brazil is an important ally in defending the rights of North Korean citizens. Check out:

Gazeta do Povo — Can you tell us a little about your personal experience with the North Korean dictatorship?

Timothy Cho “I don’t know exactly what happened to my parents, but they fled political persecution. My father was a high school history teacher, a very important job but also a very dangerous one in a country like North Korea. At some point, he objected to the brainwashing method in schools, knowing it was not the right way to teach children. For that, he ended up in prison, and when he finally managed to escape, he and my mother fled to the Chinese border. He later told me it was the hardest decision they ever made.

I met them briefly years later in South Korea. Two images I have of my mother are her waving goodbye and then, in 2018, her calling me from the hospital on her deathbed. I was on a bus in Manchester [Reino Unido] when a doctor called me saying she wanted to know if I forgave her. All the emotions came flooding back because, of course, I forgave her. The country abandoned us, they didn’t abandon me.

And what about the period in prison?

When it was my turn to escape, I was caught on the first try and repatriated to North Korea. There I experienced the worst circumstances. The cell was so cramped that each had to lean against the other’s back. We were given a small portion of noodle soup with each meal. It was a process of torture, physical violence and not being able to sleep until you revealed everything you knew and then you were sent to a camp.

After leaving those months in prison, I tried again to cross the border and, already in China, I was arrested three more times. I had dark nightmares during this period and sometimes thought about suicide. When you are immersed in darkness and hate, you cannot see the beautiful things in life, but love is powerful.

My story is difficult, but there are many stories like this from many people in the world, including Brazil. Many come from difficult childhood places and survive with their hearts. That’s what I came to talk about in Brazil.

What message did you take to Brazilian cities in the last 10 days?

I arrived on Friday (5th) with the intention of telling people what’s going on and why it should matter to them. North Korea identifies itself as a socialist state, but I would say that, more than that, this is a totalitarian and alienated country. Those who flee there cannot return to see their families, not even through a cell phone screen. I define North Korea as a prison society, a cage where 25 million people are trapped and have no idea what it’s like to watch a series on television, for example. So when I talk about North Korea, I’m not just talking about the suppression of religion and faith, but all kinds of restriction of freedoms. If you don’t do exactly as ordered by the regime, you end up in prison.

So my message to the Brazilian people these last few days has been about persecution, but not just where I was born. In 2018, there were 245 million Christians being persecuted worldwide for their faith. Today there are 360 ​​million. This means that persecution is growing very quickly, and some countries may act away from the problem, as if it “doesn’t matter”. But when one side is silent about any kind of persecution, it fails to notice the danger slowly creeping up on its own doorstep.

Is your mission today to tell your story in as many countries as possible?

Yes, I have been to UN summits and in almost every European country except Russia, to remind you why we still talk about the Holocaust today, even after 78 years: so that it never happens again. Never! Today in North Korea they are executing people in prisons. They use political and Christian prisoners to test chemical and biological weapons, as was the case with Kim Jong-nam [meio-irmão e rival do ditador Kim Jong-un, assassinado em 2017 em um aeroporto da Malásia com uma arma química em spray]. These weapons are dangerous and one of the reasons the international community is wary of any conflict with North Korea beyond nuclear weapons.

So how do you deal with countries like this? What do we need? My role is to mobilize international prayers. If we don’t talk about it, we will disappear too. For me, persecution is a past, present and future theme. Silence leads us to darkness. People might even say that this will never happen in Brazil, but it’s already happening in its neighbors: Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela, isn’t it? So I came here not just to ask for prayers for Korea, but to raise everyone’s awareness of causes worth fighting for.