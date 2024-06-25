The letter to Filippo Turetta’s parents is a long confession with all the details of that tragic night and the directions for finding Giulia’s body: she wanted to commit suicide immediately afterwards.

The case of the femicide of Giulia Cecchettin, 23 years old killed with 75 stab wounds, continues to shock public opinion. Filippo Turetta, the young girl’s confessed murderer had put everything down in black and white on a white A4 sheet. She had abandoned him inside the black Fiat Punto, along with everything needed to take her own life. The discovery of the letter written by the young man has raised further questions about what, it is now clear, was a premeditated murder plan.

His words explain precisely where to find the young woman’s body and indicate to her parents her intention to commit suicide after committing the crime.

“In the letter I wrote that I was guilty, I said where the body was, the place, I wrote to my parents. In the car there could also be a bag that I used to try to commit suicide, the knife and cigarettes: I thought that if I smoked and drank Sambuca, it would be easier to commit suicide.”

The letter found in Filippo Turetta’s car is a complete confession: it indicates the place where the body was and the intention to commit suicide

The escape had also been well planned. In the car there was everything needed for the terrible gesture, cleverly disguised as objects for the preparations for Giulia’s graduation party. His self-elimination plan will not be completed: Philip will be arrested in Germany in November, a few days after the murder.

The December 1 interrogation revealed other disturbing details about Turetta’s personality and the dynamics of his relationship with the victim. The boy could not accept the end of their relationship and continued to send messages to his ex-girlfriend despite the end of their relationship. Giulia was exhausted and tormented by Turetta’s oppressive attentions, so much so that she confided to her friends that she didn’t know how to get rid of him. Her sister was also very protective and she did not look favorably on Philip.

In addition to the premeditation, the cruelty of the murder, the concealment of a corpse, for which he risks life imprisonmentthe Venice Public Prosecutor’s Office also charged Turetta with the crime of stalking against Giulia, highlighting pervasive and obsessive behaviour.

Giulia Cecchettin’s story has become a symbol of the too many women who lose their lives every day due to male violence.

Read also: Giulia Cecchettin and her uncle’s anger after Filippo Turetta’s confession that came out