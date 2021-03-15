In the jargon of polls they are known as “the disenchanted”. They are the most attractive group for public opinion studies regarding the this year’s legislative. They are the ones who voted for Alberto Fernandez in 2019 and today they are disappointed with the President’s management. Why? Partly because they believed the former chief of staff would differ from Cristina Kirchner. “I thought it was different and I see it similar”These voters from the Frente de Todos now inclined to vote for “another force” summarized in response.

The poll that weighs how much support the President could lose by mimicking his vice is of Synopsis, a consulting firm created in 2015 and already inserted in the world of politics. The work was part of a report that was presented to clients of the firm and that also included a paper of Ecolatina with economic data.

The pictures of Synopsis were made based on a national survey of 1,584 cases, to which was added the analysis of the director of the consultancy, the political scientist Lucas Romero.

In the electoral chapter, the questions and graphics ranged from the macro to the micro. First, the evolution of the general voting intention was shown: “Frente de Todos” vs. “Another political force”. The last measurement of this parameter, last month, placed the ruling party with 32.2%, against 57.5% of the opposition and 10.4% of “ns / nc”.

How the electoral scenario evolved between July 2020 and February 2021. Data from the consulting firm Synopsis.

In July 2020, when Synopsis asked this question for the first time, the gap (always in favor of “Another political force”) was 7.7 points: 46.3% to 38.6%. Now it’s stretched to over 25, largely by “the disenchanted”.

Then, the report enters a specific approach to the voters of the Frente de Todos: how did they think it would be the Government of Alberto Fernández and how do they see it compared to Cristina’s. With these results:

1) “I thought it was similar and I see it differently”: 41.2%.

two) “I thought it was similar and I see it similar”: 21.2%.

3) “I thought it was different and I see it differently”: 17.7%.

4) “I thought it was different and I see it similar”: 15.5%.

5) “Do not know, no answer”: 4.5%.

Synopsis poll among voters of the Frente de Todos. How did you think Alberto F. would govern and how do you see him with respect to Cristina? Can this make them change the vote?

Finally, each group is asked if it will vote for the ruling party again this year or if it would lean towards another force. And there it is clear that main disenchanted are within the 15.5% that “I thought different” to Alberto Fernández regarding Cristina and see it “similar”.

– Just a 14.7% of that group would keep your support In Front of All.

– A 60.3% I would opt for “another force”.

– And a 25% of “do not know, no answer”.

In the rest of the groups, the vast majority (over 70%) assures that they will vote again for the Frente de Todos.

The analysis of “the disenchanted” It is completed with another graphic, where they ask all the voters of the Frente de Todos that they would now lean towards another force how are they identified politically: a 53.7% he calls himself “Independent” and just 3% “Kirchner”. Another sign that Alberto Fernández is losing moderate support.

In analysis of a specialist

The political scientist Lucas Romero, director of Synopsis, thus evaluated the results of the study:

– “To raise the electoral scenarios, we weigh two political variables that could influence the decision to vote. First, there is unity in the ruling party, where I don’t see a likely breakout. Formosa was an example of this: they banned Governor Gildo Insfrán in order not to create cracks and maintain unity. “

– “The other is the relationship between Alberto and Cristina, where there are two points to look at. On the one hand, the needs of the vice president and how she imposes her issues over the interests of the coalition; an example is the judicial agenda. And on the other hand, the alternative that Alberto Fernández, as he did in 2019, return present as something else. A differentiation from Kirchnerism to capture a more moderate vote “.

National Synopsis Survey. How do the voters of the Frente de Todos in 2019 identify that this year would lean towards another force.

– “In the last time, I think improved the relationship between Alberto Fernández and Cristina, basically because the President decided to embrace the needs of the vice. But this spoiled it in electoral terms and this makes the Government lose votes in the moderate edges of support of that 48% “.

“The cost paid by Alberto Fernández for maintaining the relationship with Cristina is lose moderate voter support. And it already seems a difficult truth to argue that the President is not going to challenge Cristina’s leadership. There is not much more scope for that, quite the opposite. Today Alberto Fernández is supported by the nucleus of voters most identified with the vice. And that’s why we see the Government in that 30% to 40% range of votes, which is considerably less than the one he took in 2019“.

“With this the government is going to lose the election? It could not lose it, depends on how much the opposition is divided. In addition, the readings are going to be local and what is going to tip the balance is the province of Buenos Aires. There, too, the ruling party may lose moderate support, although with a stronger base of the faithful. It is likely that the Frente de Todos will get fewer votes in the Province than in 2019, but that even so the Buenos Aires percentage continues to be higher than at the national level. “

