The South Walton District Department said on Facebook that the man had visible injuries to his upper body and chest and was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.

It reported that the shark appeared to be heading to the fishing area off Santa Rosa Beach on Thursday and may have bitten the man thinking it was bait.

The beach management raised double red flags to warn other swimmers in the area. It is believed that the length of the shark that licked the man is about two meters.