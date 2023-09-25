The friend notified her father, who managed to geolocate her and raise the alarm: the 15-year-old girl had thrown herself into the stream

A story that came close to a tragic ending thanks to a friend, a father and a Carabiniere. A 15 year old girl he tried to take his own life by throwing himself from the bridge over the Savena stream, between Bologna and San Lazzaro. Fortunately, she was saved at the last minute. A witness, who was on site at the time, recounted those terrifying moments.

In the morning, his dad has it accompanied to school like every day, unaware of what his daughter’s intentions were. The 15-year-old girl, before carrying out the extreme gesture, sent a message to her friend, confessing to her that he wanted to take his own life When the peer realized that it wasn’t a joke, she alerted the parent. Man, thank you geolocation he managed to track down his daughter and raise the alarm to the police and rescuers.

The Carabinieri men rushed to the scene and saw the teenager’s head, now stunned, resurface in the water. One of the officers came immediately thrown into the water and, after swimming for about 30 metres, he managed to reach her and bring her to safety. The 15-year-old was then rescued by 118 health workers, who mobilized to transport her as quickly as possible to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna.

The 15-year-old girl is not in danger of dying

Doctors subjected her to surgery due to a fractured femur. From the latest news, fortunately, it has emerged that the girl it would not be life threatening.

It is not clear what motivated a 15-year-old girl to make an extreme gesture. The father will soon be heard by the investigators, who are trying to shed light on the matter. The alarm raised by her friend and the speed of her father in tracking her down thanks to the location of her cell phone were fundamental. A big thank you also to the Carabiniere who jumped into the water and saved her life. It was a witness who recounted those terrible moments. Here are his words: