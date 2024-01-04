The statistics They say that 40% of the population only cleans the floor when there is visible dust and dirt. But this perception is very relative: it does not look the same in all materials or in all colors, nor in sunlight or with a ceiling lamp. And my latest experience with a stick vacuum cleaner has shown me that even when we think a surface is clean, we are surely wrong.

At home we clean the floors periodically: the robot vacuum cleaner passes through the entrance and the kitchen every day and every other day throughout the house; and once a week we carry out a deep cleaning with a broom vacuum cleaner and mop. Therefore, my feeling has always been that the floor in our house was always reasonably clean. Hence my surprised face when I tried the vacuum cleaner. Gen5detectDyson's most powerful broom model to date, and I saw everything that was actually on the floor.

The key is in one of its cleaning heads: it is the Fluffy Optic, which has a soft velvet brush and is characterized by incorporating a green light on one of its sides that illuminates the floor and makes it visible even. the smallest particle.

It is not the first vacuum cleaner that uses lighting to facilitate cleaning. In fact, there are multiple models on the market that incorporate LEDs in their heads (Conga RockStar 2700 Advance, Philips SpeedPro Max or Rowenta X-Force Flex 8.60, to cite a few examples). And it is not even the first from Dyson to bet on previous versions of this technology. But the evolution with the Gen5detect model is abysmal.

On a technical level, there is not much information: the firm explains that it has been redesigned with respect to previous versions so that it has twice as much brightness and covers more of the ground surface and that it is designed to be located as low as possible on the lid of the head so that it only illuminates the dirt. In practice, in the head we only see that one of the sides is somewhat different from the other, and that there is a small light in the lower area. But nothing that attracts particularly attention if we don't know what it is, until the button is pressed for the vacuum cleaner to start: at that moment, it automatically turns on like a green laser, extending from the side to the entire room. front area of ​​the ground.

The light that shows everything

The fact that it is not located in the center or distributed throughout the head means that on the left side (looking from the front) the light is more powerful, although the visibility in front of the entire vacuum cleaner is correct. And the first time you try it, the amazement is evident: it shows every hair, dust particle, lint or food residue; It even reveals traces that until then were totally invisible.

That, combined with a great suction power (262 air watts), three modes of use and an autonomy that approaches one hour – depending on the mode selected and the head used – leaves the feeling that it is one of the vacuum cleaners with which we have never achieved the most cleanliness, both on ceramic floors and on flooring, and even in the car. It is also one of the most expensive I have ever tried: its price is close to 1,000 euros for the model that includes more brushes and accessories.

