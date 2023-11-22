Filippo Turetta’s first words to the officers who stopped him in Germany: “I killed my girlfriend and I thought I’d end it!”

He would have admitted his guilt immediately Filippo Turetta, when German police officers found him inside his Fiat Punto, wanted in Italy. In reality, the 22-year-old never handed himself in to the authorities, but he only stopped because he ran out of petrol.

The German Court of the city of Naumburg in a document on the morning of Wednesday 22 November, gave theok to transfer of the boy in Italy. He himself gave consent to the extradition.

Filippo Turetta in the evening of November 10thended his ex-girlfriend’s life Giulia Cecchettin. She left him in August this year, but from the story of a friend of hers she had feelings of guilt, which is why they continued to go out together.

That evening they went to the Marghera shopping center because she had to choose a dress for hers degree, which the boy did not approve of. Perhaps, for this very reason, he had no other plan.

After hitting her for the first time around 11pm, in a parking near home, he ended his life in the Fossò area. A video captured all the moments of the attack and also the moment in which the boy puts her back in the car while Giulia was already lifeless.

After the body was hidden near Lake Barcis, Filippo’s escape began, which ultimately ended on the evening of Saturday 18 November. The officers stopped him on the highway in the city of Leipzig.

The first words Filippo Turetta said to the officers

Filippo was stopped on the emergency lane, with his lights off. A motorist called the officers to report that car and when the police arrive, they check the car plate, they discover that she was wanted in Italy. The 22 year old she had finished the gas and when the police stopped him, he said:

I put an end to my girlfriend’s life, I wandered these seven days because I was trying to end it, I thought several times about crashing into an obstacle and several times I held a knife to my throat. But I didn’t have the courage to end it.

Hence the arrest and then the transfer to the prison of Hella. The German judge wrote in the note: