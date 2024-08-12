Home World

Murbach: Resident Marie-Claude König takes a call in the last telephone booth in France. © Florian Bodenmüller/SWD – Südwestdeutsches Mediennetzwerk GmbH/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

A report about the last telephone booth in France sparks a hype. Now the phone rings in Murbach all the time – residents and tourists answer the calls.

Murbach – The small town of Murbach in Alsace is known above all for its Romanesque abbey from the eighth century. But recently an old relic has become a new attraction: the telephone booth in Murbach is the last one in the whole of France – and keeps the town, which is located in a dead zone, “online”.

France’s last telephone booth suddenly rings like crazy

Telephone booths are now more of a museum piece than a ubiquitous part of the cityscape. However, in the French community of Murbach, which has only about 170 inhabitants, there is still a functioning telephone booth. And since the French magazine Paris-Match reported about it in Maythe last booth in France receives a constant stream of calls. The phone booth with the serial number 468 may make some people nostalgic for a supposedly simpler time without cell phones.

There are only three public telephones left in France, but the other two are not booths, but are located in a town hall, for example, like the German Press Agency (dpa) reported. Coins can no longer be inserted into all three remaining public telephones. “It is only possible to receive a call,” a spokesman for telecommunications provider Orange told the dpa.

Historical rarity: Last telephone booth in the “mobile phone desert”

Anyone who wants to can answer the incoming calls. Residents and tourists occasionally pick up the blue receiver. “Then you ask where the callers are from and write down their names,” says resident Marie-Claude König. The calls and the time of day are documented in a school notebook that is kept in the phone booth. “We think it’s totally étonnant – amazing,” says the Alsatian, commenting on the unexpected rush of tourists and the great interest.

Murbach is located in a so-called “zone blanche”, a dead zone. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why the last telephone booth in the country still exists. “Well, I find it extremely bizarre,” says German tourism expert Renate Gebhard of the dpaShe had originally travelled to Murbach because of the abbey, but then discovered the ringing telephone box. “I thought I was somehow in the wrong film.”

As long as the phone keeps ringing, residents will probably be able to keep it for a while. Things are different in Germany: The last telephone booths in this country are to disappear by 2025Many places have the former Telephone booths already converted into bookcases.