An hour before the accident occurred in which 8 migrants died last Sunday in Brownsville (Texas), the Venezuelan Ender Mata García had contacted his relatives to tell them that he was fine.

At 8:30 am local time (13:30 GMT), a Range Rover truck driven by George Álvarez rammed him, along with 20 other people who were waiting at a bus stop in front of a homeless shelter. The suspect is in custody. For Ender everything changed.

Four days after the accident, his state of health is critical. The 23-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Valley Regional Medical Center Hospital. from Brownsville, Texas, and his family in Venezuela are trying to obtain a humanitarian visa to travel to the US to care for him.

“I only ask to be with my son,” Elizabeth García, Ender’s mother, who lives in Valles del Tuy, about 40 kilometers from Caracas, tells BBC Mundo. “The little I know is that he has a fractured clavicle, that his brain is still swollen, and that they keep him sedated.”

The morning of the hit-and-run, Ender’s girlfriend told him that an accident had occurred where her son was; however, she did not have further details. “She passed me the video. But I didn’t want to see it. I was nervous,” she recalls.

“At 1 in the afternoon, it seemed strange that my son did not communicate with me, so I began to ask his friends on the phone if they knew anything. Until they passed me a photo of the accident and there he was.”

The Venezuelan government has not yet released a list with the identity of the victims. However, unofficially some names of the deceased have been known, among which there would be at least 5 Venezuelans. The injured also include people of that nationality.

His destination was New York

Ender had returned to Venezuela in June of last year, after trying without much luck to make a life in Peru, as has happened to so many other compatriots.

“The family went to Lima in 2018, when Ender was 17 years old,” says Elizabeth. “His father and I returned the following year. He and his sisters stayed. But when things got difficult, he decided to return to Venezuela with the idea of ​​starting a business.”

His main motivation was to provide for his three children. So he started a sale of rice and pasta by the bag in the Catia market with his friend Andreivy Contreras, who is also among those injured in the accident in Brownsville.

Both tried to raise the trade, but gave up due to the war that was going on between the vendors and the groups in the area. Migrating to the United States became the only way out for them..

“We could no longer help him financially. We had half a meal. So he sold his car and his current girlfriend sold her house. They formed a group of six people and left in April.”

Knowing that her son would have to cross the Darién was Elizabeth’s greatest fear, due to the dangers to which migrants are exposed in the jungle that connects Colombia with Panama. They were days of anguish.

“He ran out of money. He lost his food supply crossing the river. He was hungry and destitute. In the end, we managed to send him $200 to get him across to Mexico.”

Ender managed to reach Matamoros, a border city between Mexico and the United States. On April 30, he turned himself in to the immigration police and was detained for five days. During that time, Elizabeth did not hear from him until he was released.

“That day I thought my son was out of danger. I never thought something like this could happen. His plan was to work in Texas to raise money and move on to New York. What he wanted was to help us and his children. He is very hard. Very frustrating,” he says.

So far, no authority has contacted Elizabeth to offer her support. Her passport has expired and this week she has been making desperate efforts to renew it. She wants to travel to Colombia as soon as possible to apply for a humanitarian visa at the US embassy. But without institutional help, everything resolved uphill.

Meanwhile, he clings to his faith.

“I just ask God to watch over him and protect me. In my prayers, I tell Ender that he is a warrior of God and he’s going to be okay. He’s going to be victorious.”

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.