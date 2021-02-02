Ocasio-Cortez on Capitol Storm: Thought I was going to die

In an emotional video contribution, US Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reported on her fear of death during the attack on the Capitol on January 6th. When supporters of then President Donald Trump stormed the parliament building, she heard violent knocks on all the doors of her office and then hid in the toilet, the 31-year-old said in a video. Again and again she heard someone shout out loud: “Where is she?” “That’s the moment when I thought it was all over,” said the prominent left-wing democrat. “I thought I was going to die.”

Finally, it turned out that the calls came from a police officer, who initially did not identify himself as such. Instead, he looked at her “angry and hostile” and asked her to go to another building, Ocasio-Cortez said. She and one of her employees ran to where they heard the screams of people trying to break into the building. “It almost felt like a zombie movie,” said the MP.

In the search for familiar faces, she came across her colleague and party colleague Katie Porter and finally holed up with her in their office. “She said: “I hope I can still be a mother, I hope I don’t die today,” “Porter reported later in an interview with MSNBC. Angry Trump supporters forcibly entered the Capitol on January 6th after Trump gave an inciting speech not far from the White House. At the time, Congress had met in the Capitol to formally confirm Joe Biden’s election victory. Trump had tried to overturn Biden’s victory. (dpa)