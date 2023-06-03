Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, opened up by telling how she lived and lives with her father’s illness

In a recent essay published in the magazine VogueTallulah Willis, daughter of the Hollywood star Bruce Willis, spoke for the first time in public about his father’s illness. She told how it started and how she lived it. About her mistake when he thought he was losing interest in her and what he does now to try and make as many good memories as possible.

It was the March of 2022 when Bruce Willis’ extended and beautiful family made a sad announcement on social media regarding the actor. At age 67, the action movie star was getting into it retiring from acting career by way of aphasia which he discovered he had.

About a year after that announcement, Bruce’s own family members had explained again on social media what he suffers from and that the ailments he accuses are due to the frontotemporal dementia from which he suffers.

The wave of affection that the actor receives practically every day, in what is the most difficult period of his life, was and still is incredible.

His conditions unfortunately do not improve and indeed, continue to worsen. But thanks to its beautiful family manages to spend fantastic moments where the watchword is always love. Above all her birthday, celebrated last March, or that of the little one Mabel Raythe 11-year-old daughter of Emma Heming.

The Tale of Bruce Willis’ Daughter

In recent days, for the first time since Bruce Willis announced his illness, his daughter spoke Tallulah.

The young woman, a Vogueexplained that at the beginning when Bruce showed the first signs of decayeveryone thought they were due to his life on setsuch as your hearing problems.

At the time, Tallulah explained that she thought like a crazy teenager, who also had problems with alcohol. And she thought she was her own father losing interest in her and for his mother Demi Moore, because of the new family built with Emma Heming.

I admit that I have faced Papa Bruce’s decline in recent years with a willingness to avoid it that I am not proud of, but the truth is that even I was too sick to handle it.

How Tallulah is doing today

Today the girl has more awareness. He metabolized the issue and is addressing it with maturity and, in a sense, with serenity.