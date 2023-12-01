Hamilton and the lack of victories

Since when Lewis Hamilton was defeated in the ‘direct clash’ of Abu Dhabi 2021, the Mercedes driver has essentially seen his career change diametrically. From the dream of the eighth world title to the nightmare of two long years without victories: the longest abstinence experienced since he raced in Formula 1. In this period the English champion has suffered a Mercedes that is no longer the queen of the category, given that in this two-year period the Anglo-German team has achieved only one success, and on the scoresheet by his teammate, George Russell.

But Hamilton has decided to once again place his trust in the team for which he has been racing since 2013, renewing his contract last summer for another two championships, which will therefore expire when the Briton is 40: “I’m 38, almost 39 and I feel great about my body. In the time away from racing I have been able to do a much better job maintaining energy and focus.”he explained in a recent interview with Autosport. It is no mystery that Hamilton has embraced the vegan choice and that, for a few months, he has also eliminated alcohol from his life.

2021, fixed thought

As mentioned previously, Abu Dhabi 2021 it was undoubtedly a turning point in Lewis Hamilton’s career and life. As many will remember, the Englishman did not show up at the end-of-season gala and disappeared from social networks for a few months, prompting Toto Wolff at that time to state that he did not feel like ruling out the possibility of his driver retiring.

Hamilton’s disappointment actually resulted in the thought of hang up your helmetas confirmed by the Mercedes ace: “Yes of course. There were so many things going through my head at that time. But I think one of the worst things you can do is make decisions based on emotions, because when you’re emotional and in the heat of the moment, more often than not, you’re not going to make the best choices. It was a really, really difficult time for me. I just had to wait for things to calm down, for my thoughts to clear up and for me to be able to make the right decisions“. The escape from everyday routine gave him new life: “I was with my grandchildren in a beautiful place, in Hawaii, with the whole family. I got to a point where I felt really happy and just wanted to keep going.”