From midnight Thursday evening, it will be official, the UK will no longer be part of the European Union. A post-Brexit deal has been signed and it changes the rules. It will now be more complicated to get to one side of the Channel or the other. Seen from the French side, in Calais, how do the inhabitants take the news? Tourism professionals say they are worried and fear the consequences.

It must be said that the English were at home here in Calais. They were welcome in Pas-de-Calais. Bars, restaurants, hotels and shops worked a lot with the English who came to spend the weekend or take a little “break” before going to or coming back from the South of France or the Alps. For Pierre Nouchi, the president of Umih (the Union of hotel trades and industries) in this department, the “British” were “number one”: “In terms of tourism, the English were the first. For example, in a hotel, we could reach 90% of English tourists. I wonder: ‘Are we going to have so many English people coming to walking around our territory than what we have had so far? ‘ I think we will suffer for the first time. “

“We are going to tell them ‘If you want to go there, you will have to take your passport, you will be checked at customs, you will not be able to put what you want in your car. […] It’s always something that holds back the urge to come. “ Pierre Nouchi, president of Umih 62 franceinfo

And this situation does not only concern Calais. This concerns the Opal Coast more broadly. Calais, of course, but also Boulogne-sur-Mer, Le Touquet where the English come to play golf, or even inland, such as Aras which attracted the English. English people who are likely to be much less numerous because from Friday January 1, it will be much more complicated to cross the Channel and do your shopping as before, this is what Pierre Nouchi explains: “We could buy you tobacco, alcohol, we could put what we wanted [dans sa voiture]. Today, it will be controlled, we will only need 10 liters of alcohol, whereas before we could take what we wanted. “

Beyond being worried, the professionals but also the inhabitants are rather sad to imagine their department without the British. The inhabitants of Calais were used to it, to such an extent that in the city there is a large statue, inaugurated three years ago, which represents General De Gaulle and Winston Churchill. The two walk in unison. This statue is believed to represent the good relations between Calais and the British.