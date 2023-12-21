It has taken Kelsey Grammer (Saint Thomas, United States Virgin Islands, 68 years) almost twenty years to once again play Frasier, the most snobbish and pompous psychiatrist on television, a role for which he won two Golden Globes and four emmys. Throughout its 262 chapters, 'Frasier' (1993-2004) revealed the daily life of a doctor in Seattle who at night answered calls from radio listeners and during the day lived with his father, a police officer. retired, and his nurse, Daphne, while having to deal with the sick personality of Niles, his brother.

In the 'reboot' of the same title, now available on SkyShowtime and with a completely renewed 'casting', Frasier returns to Boston and accepts a position as a professor at Harvard in order to recover his relationship with his son, somehow closing the circle. Very punctual – it is not usual – and with a broad smile, Grammer was in Madrid on Tuesday to present a fiction that aspires to repeat the success of the original.

-When and why did you think about returning to 'Frasier'?

-Six years ago. The return of 'Roseanne' had had some success and a great reaction from the public and I thought, well, maybe we have something more to say about Frasier. And that always meant doing a third act – the Frasier character came out of 'Cheers' -, not revisiting too much material, and taking the character to a different environment and in different circumstances.

-I think that initially the entire original cast was going to return.

-At first we wanted the same cast back, but all of them in different circumstances. That didn't work, so we decided to bring Frasier back to Boston and what was always most important to us was that he discovered a relationship with his son in the same way that he had discovered a relationship with his father in the previous series.

-In the new cast is your good friend Nicholas Lindhurst.

-Yes, Nicholas and I worked together about four years ago, when we did 'Man of La Mancha' in London and we simply fell in love. Our wives are friends and have probably become the best pair of friends we have and it was always a joy. So years ago, when we were first putting together the idea for the new 'Frasier,' I looked at Nick in his kitchen in London and said, “We'd like you to be a part of this.” He told me: “It will be an honor for me.” And it's a big part of it, because yes, there is Jack Cutmore-Scott, who plays my son Freddy, and the relationship between them carries the weight of the plots, but Frasier had never had a friend before, he only had his brother . And it was cool to explore the idea that he had an old friend, Alan Cornwall, with history, that he could play with and probably achieve similar dynamics that we had with Niles.

Above, Kelsey Grammer and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Below, Grammer, along with Toks Olagundoye and Nicholas Lindhurst, and Anders Keith.



R.C.





-Why do you think the original series has endured over time?

-Well, he's funny. That's a universal value that still has its importance, I guess. But beyond that, as a character, he has never given up, he still believes that there is a reason to be here and that is an important part of the series. He's doing everything he can to become the best Frasier he can be, to serve people and figure out his life.

-After twenty years, was it difficult to embody it again?

-It was easy. This character is a kind of gem so it's almost automatic. You simply have to put it back on.

-Many viewers revere, and rightly so, the original series. Weren't you afraid to touch something sacred?

-In fact, I wanted… Let's see, I was aware of that and some people, who were associated with the series then, felt the same. Going back to 'Frasier' I wanted to prove them wrong, that we can still be fun and different… Actually, I'm very happy with how we finished it.

-The tribute in the first episode to John Mahoney, the character who played his father Martin Crane in the original fiction, is very emotional.

-Yes (gets excited). John was a very important part of 'Frasier' and my life as well. I didn't know my father very well, so I had the opportunity to establish a relationship with John that was like that of a father and son, even though we were friends. Honestly, John wasn't old enough to be my father, I mean he did very well, but I think we were fifteen years older… he would have been a pretty young father (laughs). But we had the opportunity to play that dynamic and I learned what it was like to have a father through him. Therefore, the first episode of the new series always had to be to pay tribute to him.

-That father-son dynamic is now established with Jack Cutmore-Scott, who plays Freddy, his son. Why is the generation gap still so funny?

-Because it is putting a mirror in front of life. I look at my children now, who range in age from 7 to 40, and we still disagree on certain things. Our perceptions about certain events are different. I'm probably very different from my 40-year-old daughter, which is fascinating, but we're still very connected. With my seven-year-old son… We're like a couple of kids, so it's a fun world.

-'Frasier' has always moved in a context of intelligent and white humor. Do you think there is room for humor like that today?

-I think that in terms of the industry and entertainment, in general, we are pretending to have fun with things that are not fun. Much of what is considered humor today has become very personal. I think there's a renewed appetite for a sitcom that everyone can watch, enjoy, and say, “Oh, that's fun. “It didn't have to be rude or dirty.” There is a group of people who love each other in front of the camera and talk about the difficulties they have on a daily basis and we can all identify with them. That's what I hope we're doing.

-In this first season, Lilith and Roz have reappeared. Will we see Daphne or Niles in the next one?

-Could be. You already know that Niles' personality is, in some way, in David Crane, Frasier's nephew and son of Daphne and Niles, played by Anders Keith in the series. But yes, it is possible. We don't know yet, but hopefully there will be a second, a third and a fourth season and we'll see them.

-Throughout the original 'Frasier' he directed 36 episodes and in this new installment he has reserved four of the ten chapters. What do you like most about directing?

-I didn't direct for a long time, but I always wanted to. I wanted to make sure it was ready and that it wouldn't delay anything. I don't like people getting on board who aren't qualified to do the job and that's been happening, I don't know why. However, I was not going to be one of those people. I wanted to show myself directing and do it faster, better and more efficiently, so I studied it for nine years with James Burrows and then I studied it for another four years during 'Frasier.' I also learned a bit from David Lee. And the truth is that once I started, I loved it. In fact, I almost prefer to act in a series that I direct at the same time because I can see everything. Although it has taken me a long time to reach this place.

-Do you see yourself revisiting other series in which you have participated, either as an actor or executive producer?

-I produced 'Medium' (2005-2011) with Patricia Arquette and there has been talk about it. There has also been talk of revisiting 'Girlfriends' (2000-2020) and I would like that to happen, it would be really fun. We have new material we would like to do. Honestly, I think sitcoms might be making a bit of a comeback. I don't want to jinx them by praising them, but I think they might be making a comeback, and honestly, all it takes for a sitcom to be successful is for people to watch it three, four, maybe five times and fall in love with the characters. Once that happens, they will see her forever.