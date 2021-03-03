Personal experiences, sociological studies and observations in mental health coincide: the impact of the pandemic and the confinement, although it was hard for everyone, was especially marked in the case of women and Argentine women were no exception.

“I think that at one point I collapsed, I collapsed with the house, I collapsed with the family, I collapsed with my studies,” Marcela Lorenzo told France 24 in Spanish. “That interaction, that encounter with the other, with the other, with the other, I needed it a lot, it’s like finding myself, getting up and what do I do. That despair, crying out of nowhere. ‘Mom, why are you crying? But it was because ‘I don’t want to be locked in this space anymore.’

Lorenzo is 42 years old, born in Uruguay, but arrived in Argentina 37 years ago. He lives in a small one-room apartment, divided in two by a closet. There he lives with his two minor children, 15 and 7 years old; and with your partner.

The pandemic forced the family into confinement and Lorenzo to neglect his studies as a primary school teacher, while concentrating fully on housework and care, with a lot of time and effort dedicated to supporting the education of his children. His story is not unique at all. In fact, it is representative of something that occurred in millions of homes during the pandemic.

“There was a strong crisis of care during the confinement”

Karina Bidaseca is a researcher, professor at the University of Buenos Aires and an expert in gender studies. Headed an investigation between June and August 2020, after the hardest months of the quarantine that had begun in March of that year. The aim of the study was to assess the impact of the pandemic among women.

According to her research, women were especially burdened by domestic care and educational support: 92.6% of those surveyed said that they took charge of working with their children in school activities.

“What we observed precisely is that there was a strong crisis of care during confinement, which also translated into a state of mind that has to do with being overloaded, or worried, or anguished,” Bidaseca told this medium.

Anguish was one of the emotional, affective and psychological consequences of this situation. “It’s a feeling of deep exhaustion, this 24-7, 24-7,” Sandra Bernabó, a psychologist with a gender perspective, told France 24 in Spanish who has been treating many women throughout the pandemic. “It is not the same with about 4 or 8 hours of boys in school and women being able to carry out their domestic work, than what it is today. There is no space or time ”.

That, he said, translates into absolute stress, which leads to feelings of exhaustion and, in many moments, hopelessness with consequences that are difficult to measure for now. “I see significant damage, I see them, I see very high levels of irritability, I see links that have deteriorated a lot,” he added.

“There was a lot of loneliness, that interaction was necessary, that being able to be, that being able to find ourselves”

“In the life that we lead and in this society that we have, it has cost a lot, and especially loneliness,” reflected Marcela Lorenzo. “I felt it within the context of Afro women, that there was a lot of loneliness, that interaction was necessary, that being able to be, that being able to find ourselves, I particularly was ‘I need to speak, I feel like suffocated'”.

She is Marcela Lorenzo with one of her two children. She chairs the Afro Xangó association in Argentina. © Agrupación Xangó

She chairs an Afro association called Xangó. That gave her a space for contact with other women, at least through the internet. A link that is regaining presence with the progressive return to normality, a return that is not easy. “I remember that when it started to open, it said ‘I don’t want to go out much,” he said. “It was ‘I go to the supermarket and I come, don’t ask me for more.’ And re-activating all that is like well, nothing, we all have a process. “

In that sense, the psychologist Sandra Bernabó said that “we have taken some rituals and some behaviors, which are often beneficial and caring in relation to Covid-19 and others have become a bit excessive; phobias, phobias have also become more powerful, because I take shelter at home, so I don’t have to go out, I don’t have to deal with others, with the world, I’m here as a shelter in my place of safety ”.

A process. But that process of pandemic, of confinement, of exhaustion, of getting used to normalcy again can also leave lessons. Marcela Lorenzo said that she learned “to listen more, although I speak a lot, to listen to me more; to enjoy those moments of loneliness that sometimes one does not have, especially when you have children, that not even when you go to bathe do you have that moment, that suddenly when you have it you say ‘wow, how good’, to enjoy my house, sometimes I complain, but hey, it is what it is ”.

Perhaps starting to find learning, when circumstances allow, is also a way of undertaking a return to something similar to normality. For Lorenzo, for example, it has to do with working twice a week and, now that his children were able to return to school, having recovered spaces for study and for their community activity.