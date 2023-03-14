“My way is to love you” ended, but The stars He will not run out of novels because he has already prepared the premiere of “I think of you“. This new series with Dulce Maria promises to be as successful as its predecessor and to compete with season 1 of “Invincible Love”. Both its ambitions and the expectations of the fans are high, so many do not think to miss it.

Before the production of Televisa reaches the small screen, we share everything you need to know about its official launch.

When does chapter 1 of the novel “I think of you” come out?

The Mexican telenovela “I think of you”, which has the participation of Sweet Maria and David Zepeda c.like protagonists, It will be released this Monday, March 13.. Canal de las Estrellas LIVE ONLINE will broadcast chapter 1 of the Televisa production.

What time does the Dulce María telenovela premiere?

On this occasion, the premiere of “I think of you” will be at 8:30 pm (Mexican time) and 9:30 pm (Peruvian time). To be able to closely follow the plot, all you have to do is tune in to the Canal de las Estrellas signal or follow the programming online.

How to see the first chapter of the novel?

If you want to know all the details of the first chapter of the telenovela “Pienso en ti”, you must have access to Stars channel. It should be noted that this platform is available on open television in Mexico.

What is “I Think About You” about?

Emilia Rivero and José Ángel Santiago are the protagonists. Photo: The stars

“Pienso en ti” tells the story of a young woman named Emilia (played by Dulce María), who, despite her mother’s refusal, fights to fulfill her dream of becoming a singer. During her journey, she meets Ángel (David Zepeda), an established musical artist and popular idol who seems to have lost his hopes for life. Now both must fight for their love to triumph.

“I think of you”, novel: cast