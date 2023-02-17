Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- Elements of the Heroic Fire Department rescued a kitten that got stuck on a wooden post after receiving a call for help from citizens in Juarez CityChihuahua.

The cat was stuck on a pole. from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) but fortunately he was rescued.

Thanks to the rapid intervention of the elements The cat was delivered to its owner safe and sound.

the wooden pole where was he kitten It is located on Caborca ​​and Rosarito streets in Colonia la Paz.



Cat rescue in the rain goes viral on TikTok

