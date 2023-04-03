The economist and former president of the Central Bank Armínio Fraga assessed that, although the new fiscal rule proposed by the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defines important variables for the functioning of the economy, the “arithmetic of history is still fragile” . The primary surplus forecast in the text for 2025, he said, is positive, but it is not enough, and there is dangerous optimism in the proposed percentage.

“A surplus of 0.5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is not enough, except in a very optimistic scenario. And I think it is not appropriate to work with so much optimism, I think that this subject still needs to be discussed”, he said, in an interview with CNN.

The project for the new fiscal framework presented by the Treasury provides for zeroing the primary deficit of the federal government’s accounts in 2024. In 2025, the estimate is for a surplus of 0.5% of GDP. In the last year of the Lula government, in 2026, the projection in the proposal is for a surplus of 1%.

“I think there would need to be a greater readjustment than is proposed. The arithmetic of this adjustment, in my view, does not close, and this is of the utmost importance. And I think that, on the other hand, if this adjustment is made in a transparent, credible way, Brazil could live a period of good times in the economy”, said Fraga.

The economist also analyzed that the project puts “almost the entire burden of adjustment on revenue”. “Taxation should increase, and that is not discussed yet,” he said, pondering that there are still many details of the proposal to be explained.