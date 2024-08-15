Governor of SP says the content of the messages with an unofficial request for reports by the Court is “serious”

The governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), classified as “serious” the content of messages that indicate the unofficial production of reports by the Electoral Court, at the behest of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office, with the aim of supporting the Minister’s own decisions against Bolsonaro supporters in 2022, in the investigation of fake news node STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“I think it is serious, I think it needs to be investigated, it needs to be clarified. People, any authority, must be accountable to society. It is a case that needs to be investigated with all rigor and have the necessary consequences.”, said Tarcísio this Wednesday (14.Aug.2024).

The governor, an ally of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), made the statement after the inauguration of the 2nd phase of the Tamboré Campus, in Barueri, metropolitan region of São Paulo. The information is from the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper.

Understand

According to messages and files exchanged between Moraes, aides and other members of his team via WhatsApp, the minister’s office requested at least 20 times the production of reports unofficially. The action was carried out through the anti-disinformation sector of the Electoral Court.

The case was revealed by S.Paulo Newspaper.

Impeachment of minister

The rite of impeachment of a Supreme Court justice is similar to that carried out in the case of presidents of the Republic. The situation would be unprecedented, since a magistrate of the Court has never been dismissed.

One of the differences is who initiates the process. In the case of presidents, the request must be accepted by the leader of the Chamber of Deputies. For ministers of the Supreme Court, it must be accepted by whoever is in charge of the Senate. Today, the senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

The law (full – PDF – 198 kB) that regulates the impeachment process is from 1950. The text indicates 5 hypotheses for a STF minister to be dismissed. They are:

to change, in any way, except by way of appeal, the decision or vote already given in a Court session;

to pass judgment when, by law, he is suspected in the case;

engage in political-party activity;

be patently negligent (act negligently) in the performance of the duties of the office;

behave in a manner incompatible with the honor, dignity and decorum of their functions.

If the President of the Senate accepts the request, the impeachment process is initiated.”Once the complaint has been received by the Senate board, it will be read during the proceedings of the following session and forwarded to a special committee, elected to give its opinion on the matter.”, says the law.

This committee must meet within 48 hours and elect a president and rapporteur. An opinion must be produced within 10 days.on whether or not the complaint should be considered subject to deliberation”.

If the House considers the complaint to be admissible, the accused will:

be suspended from exercising his functions until the final sentence;

be subject to criminal prosecution;

lose, until the final sentence, 1/3 of the salary, which will be paid to him in the event of acquittal.

After all this procedure, the Senate plenary meets for the impeachment trial.. The case file will be read and then those present will hear witnesses in the case.

“The accuser and the accused, or their attorneys, may cross-examine the witnesses, challenge them without interrupting them, and request that they be confronted. Any senator may request that any questions he deems necessary be asked.”, says the law.

There is an oral debate and then the vote itself, which will be nominal. Senators must answer “Yes” or “no” to the following question: “Did the accused commit the crime he is charged with and should he be sentenced to the loss of his position?”.

If the affirmative answer receives at least 2/3 of the votes of the senators present, there will be a new consultation with the plenary regarding the period during which the convicted person should be disqualified from exercising any public office. This period cannot exceed 5 years.

