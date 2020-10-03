US President Donald Trump has been hospitalized for being infected with the coronavirus. According to the White House, this was a precautionary measure on the recommendation of the doctors. Trump arrived on Friday evening (local time) by helicopter at the Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, north of Washington.

“I think I’m doing very well,” said Trump in a short video message he recorded in the White House and posted on his Twitter account when he arrived at the clinic.

When leaving the White House, the President demonstrated in front of cameras that he is on his feet. He showed the journalists present a thumb and waved and then walked across the lawn as usual to the helicopter waiting a few meters away. Trump wore a suit and tie and mouth and nose protection and was accompanied by employees who also wore masks. The 50-year-old first lady stayed in the White House. Trump said in his video message that his wife is doing “very well”.

A few hours later, Trump sent another tweet from the hospital. “It’s going well, I think! I thank you all. Love !!! ”he wrote.

Trump will be working from the President’s office in the clinic for the next few days, the White House said. The president shows “mild symptoms” after the infection. But he is still in good spirits and has been working all day.

Shortly after midnight, Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday that he and his wife Melania (50) had tested positive for the corona virus. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery immediately. We’ll get through this TOGETHER. ”Shortly thereafter, his doctor Sean Conley issued a statement. At 74 years of age, Trump is considered a corona risk patient.

Trump has to change his election campaign

The infection is causing further turmoil in the already chaotic election year. In less than five weeks – on November 3 – Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are standing for election. Trump is now forced to suspend his personal appearances. Campaign chief Bill Stepien announced on Friday that all previously announced events with the participation of the Republican would either be postponed or held online. Biden continues his election campaign against it.

Regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, he had campaigned in front of thousands of supporters in recent weeks, where he always appeared without a mask. Trump’s campaign team said events with members of the Trump family would also be postponed. For all other events, it will be decided on a case-by-case basis whether they will be held or canceled.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to resume his campaign events. Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday, according to his doctor. Pence would have to step in should Trump no longer be able to do his job. In view of the hospital stay, White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah made it clear to ABC News that the president had not transferred office to his deputy.

According to his personal doctor, Trump was given a dose of an antibody cocktail on Friday – an experimental treatment method. He also takes zinc, vitamin D, the stomach drug famotidine, the sleep hormone melatonin and aspirin. He showed signs of fatigue; there were no further details about his symptoms. First Lady Melania, on the other hand, was told that she was still doing well and that she only had a slight cough and headache. US media reported that Trump had a fever.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Junior, told Fox News, “He takes it seriously, of course, but he’s a fighter.” He was amazed that his father could get the virus. “If he can get it, probably everyone can get it.”

The infection of the president again highlights the pandemic, which is far from over in the US. More than 7.3 million infections are known, and more than 208,000 people have died after being infected. Critics make heavy accusations of Trump because of his crisis management. He had said several times that the virus would simply go away and openly questioned his experts’ assessments. He mocked the Democrat Biden for his caution in the pandemic.

Biden holds back with attacks – but not with criticism

Biden refrained from attacks against the incumbent during an election campaign, but alluded to his lax handling of the corona virus. Trump’s infection is a warning to take the virus seriously, said Biden in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “It won’t go away automatically.” Biden called for people to listen to scientists in the pandemic, wear masks, keep their distance and wash their hands regularly.

“It’s not about being a tough guy,” said the Democrat. It’s about making your contribution. “We as a nation have to deal better with this pandemic,” he warned. Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor had previously announced that the 77-year-old and his wife Jill Biden had tested negative.

Biden and Trump stood on a stage in their first TV debate last Tuesday. The two opponents always kept a clear distance from each other – according to media reports, it was almost four meters. However, they did not wear any masks during the heated and loud discussion. Trump could have been contagious in the days before his positive corona test. It also remained unclear whether the candidates could have been in the immediate vicinity behind the scenes.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the risk of a serious illness from 50 to 60 years of age increases steadily with coronavirus infections. Pre-existing conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity are other risk factors. A health check is published once a year on Trump’s general condition. Personal physician Conley wrote in the latest report in early June that the president was healthy.

The focus is also increasingly on an event in the White House last Saturday. In addition to two Republican senators and the president of the Catholic University of Notre Dame, Trump’s former advisor Kellyanne Conway also announced on Friday that she was infected with the corona virus. Everyone was in the rose garden with numerous other guests on Saturday when Trump introduced the conservative lawyer Amy Coney Barrett as a candidate for the vacancy at the US Supreme Court.