The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, once again referred to Colombia on social networks.

In this case, he said: “I think I will go on vacation to Colombia”. The comment was made on the afternoon of this Saturday, through his Twitter account.

Bukele has had a strong clash in recent weeks with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, on social networks.

Petro described the recently inaugurated mega-prison in El Salvador as a “concentration camp” for young people on March 1 by his counterpart, Nayib Bukele, who defended the “results” of his strong-arm policy against crime.

“You can see the terrible photos on social networks – I can’t get involved in other countries’ affairs – of the concentration camp in El Salvador. Full of young people, thousands and thousands imprisoned, it gives one a chill,” launched the president during a public event at a university in Bogotá.

Since then, The two leaders have starred in a crossover of comments on social networks about their governments. In recent days, a letter was even known with which the representative of the José Jaime Uscategui Democratic Center invited the Salvadoran president to Colombia.

The Government of El Salvador transferred 2,000 alleged gang members to a new prison that has a capacity for some 40,000 people, according to President Nayib Bukele. See also Ferrari flop, Leclerc fans console themselves with Federica Masolin. "The only one..." Photo: EFE / Government of El Salvador

“I think there are people who like that (…) to see the youth in prisons; and they believe that this is security. And popularity soars,” Petro added at the time, alluding to the media coverage that Bukele gave to the transfer of the first detainees to a new prison designed for 40,000 inmates.

In a video released by the president of El Salvador, many gang members -belonging mainly to the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18- can be seen wearing only white shorts and barefoot, entering the jail under heavy police custody.

A survey by the CIG-Gallup firm revealed in February that 90% of Salvadorans rate the management of their president as good or very good, who reacted on Twitter to Petro’s statements.

“The results outweigh the rhetoric. I hope that Colombia actually manages to lower the homicide rates, as we Salvadorans have done,” Bukele wrote.

The first 2,000 gang members were transferred from the Izalco prison to the “largest in America” ​​mega-prison, equipped with high-tech surveillance and designed to house 40,000 criminals. See also Paying the debts of 103 inmates in the penal and correctional institution, amounting to 5 million dirhams

have compared experiences

According to the Ministry of Justice, El Salvador registered a rate of 7.8 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, the lowest since Bukele took power in June 2019.

Petro, who was mayor of the Colombian capital between 2012 and 2015, replied to his counterpart’s tweet.

“Nayib, we went from 90 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 1993 in Bogotá to 13 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022. We did not build prisons but universities,” replied Petro, who also invited Bukele to “compare experiences” in “a forum international”.

A member of the M-19 guerrilla before demobilizing to enter politics, Petro came to power in August 2022 with the promise of carrying out social reforms to reduce inequality in Colombia, one of the countries with the highest concentration of wealth in the world. , according to the World Bank.

It also proposes the peaceful dismantling of drug gangs with a policy of penal and economic benefits for those who leave the business.

El Salvador is under an exception regime declared by the government in response to a homicidal escalation that claimed the lives of 87 people between March 25 and 27, 2022.

The measure, which allows arrests without a warrant, was extended until March 17 and is being questioned by different humanitarian organizations for violating people’s rights.

JULIAN ESPINOSA

With information from AFP