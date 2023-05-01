I’m so hot… I think I just had my first perimenopausal hot flash. Wow!

This is how he reacted drew Barrymore before her first menopause-related hot flashes, while taking off her jacket, laughing, in her interview with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, on her own television show. Aniston did not take long to reply, while helping her put her microphone back on her blouse, and also laughing, with an Oh, I feel so honored ”. Drew had documented her first hot flash.

Hot flashes and night sweats, known as vasomotor symptoms, are one of the most common and bothersome symptoms of menopause. Between 50% and 75% of women can experience them at some point during the entire menopausal process and, for some women, they will be mild and not bothersome, and for others a true ordeal.

A hot flash is a wave of heat felt in the arms, upper chest, neck, and head. Actually, the body is hot to the touch (in fact, Sandler himself held Drew’s hand during the hot flash and could see how hot it was). Sometimes these hot flashes can be accompanied by sweating and a flushed complexion, even agitation, anxiety or nausea.

When the hot flash appears at night it is known as night sweating and produces excessive and unpleasant sweating that interrupts sleep. There are women who need to change their pajamas and sheets in the middle of the night because they are literally drenched in sweat.

These bouts of hot flashes and sweating can significantly affect the quality of life for women who experience them. Not only because they are unpredictable and can occur anywhere, with the consequent discomfort (and incomprehension for those present) of the woman who suffers them, but also because when they occur at night they affect rest, contributing to a feeling of lack of energy and exhaustion because you do not rest well.

Although it is not well known why they occur, it seems that hot flashes are related to the brain’s perception of the outside temperature. Oestradiol and progesterone, the two hormones produced by the ovary, have important functions in the brain and, given the variations that occur in the transition to menopause, it reacts very sensitively to small changes in temperature.

In addition to changes in outside temperature, alcohol, spicy foods, very hot drinks, tobacco, clothing that is very close to the body, and stress can trigger hot flashes. Hormone therapy for menopause is the best option when hot flashes affect a woman’s quality of life, as long as she is a candidate. For this, it is the gynecologist who must evaluate and advise on the best options for her case.

If everything that surrounds the menopause has been made invisible and a reason for shame, hot flashes are the most ridiculed symptom by many people. There are even health professionals who sentence women to a very limiting sentence of hot flashes and sweating because “it is what it is”, “it is what it is at this stage” or “you have to go through this”. However, there is nothing funny about living constantly as if someone were messing with the heating thermostat. It is not strange that, thus, many women prefer to hide what happens to them. We have to stop normalizing having to suffer during this vital stage.

More empathy and training are needed on the part of health professionals about this vital stage. More empathy and knowledge is needed on the part of the population, because half of it is going to pass through there. We need more empathy and visibility on the part of all women, anonymous and known, who are living this vital stage without the necessary support or guidance.

The menopause train reaches us all regardless of what one takes care of, social status, salary or place of birth. That is why it is so important to normalize what happens to us during perimenoapusia. It is urgent to leave behind the stigma and shame, to exchange them for the honor and pride of moving forward in life. We must overcome the need for perfection to which society pushes us when it considers us young in order to exchange it for a life to the full.

But this is not easy because, although rationally we know that the important thing is to have a birthday and live it healthy, there is that irrational and unconscious part that tells us that we do not want to see ourselves as old, isolated, useless. Perhaps changing the conversation around the menopause, living the symptoms as something normal and giving visibility to this vital stage, will help us to change that part so unconscious that resists getting older.

