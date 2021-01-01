Equipment status after Christmas: “On the issue of casualties, we can say that we have started the year recovering players. It is good news that Diéguez is already with us and now what we have to do is minimize those casualties. All the technical staff are working to get to these next three games with the best players ”.

The rival: “We have respect for him. It is a club from Madrid that has done things very well and has established itself as a candidate for promotion, but we are not going to lower our arms. We have to consolidate this year what we did last; be strong in our stadium. Leganés have great potential, four of the best forwards in the category and a coach who has the team in the playoffs. We are studying all possible ways, as we did against Mallorca, to minimize their game, but without losing the perspective of being ourselves. Having that DNA, as in the victory at Son Moix, to regain those positive feelings at Fernando Torres. “

What do you ask, in sports, from 2021? Does football ‘owe’ Fuenla a play-off ?: “I ask you for sports health, important to achieve the goal. And I think so, that football owes Fuenlabrada something and I hope that this 2021 will culminate with the objective and the challenge that we have set ”.

2020 valuation: “It is very positive. We are achieving that Fuenlabrada is consolidated in professional football and this is the other objective of the club. This and nothing else for which I could not be happier. “

Transfers in the winter market ?: “For asking, I would ask for many things, like the children in Reyes, but we know in the club that we are. The technical secretariat and the presidency are making every possible effort to bring players and fill in the gaps we have. Especially from the point of view of casualties, like Sekou’s, who still has a while and we have to make up for lost time ”.

The poor performance of Leganés at home: “They are statistics, we are starting the new year and I am not going to look at it. I think this game is going to be different and we expect a Leganés wanting to get the three points and consolidate in the top positions. We have to be that Fuenlabrada that has characterized us so much. From then on, it will be a very difficult game but a very nice derby to watch ”.

Worried about the rebound in positives for COVID ?: “It is difficult that it hurts me as much as in the last day of the year. We have a lot of players in the squad who have already passed it but it is something that worries me about the rebound at the national level. “

Is it good to start the year against a rival, a priori, superior?: “Zero relaxation. What is good is that my team comes back with a lot of energy. To start the year as we have finished, with three points in the box which is the most important thing for this Fuenlabrada ”.