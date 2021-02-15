Cecilia Bolocco, ex-wife of Carlos Menem, lamented the death of the former Argentine president and said that she thanks “God and the Virgin” that Máximo, the son he had with the senator, had “been able to say goodbye to his father in peace and alone“.

“We ask for your eternal rest and I thank God and the Virgin that Máximo was able to say goodbye to his father in peace and alone. Great consolation for him at this time, “began the statement from former Miss Universe of Chile.

And he concluded: “In addition to accompanying my son in his pain, I would like to extend my condolences to the rest of his family.”

Cecilia Bolocco and Carlos Menem got married in 2001. AFP Photo.

Bolocco and Menem got married in 2001 and filed for divorce six years later.

From that relationship, Máximo Menem Bolocco was born in 2003, who lives with the former television host in Chile. At the end of the year, the 17-year-old had traveled to Argentina to see his father.

“Máximo could talk to him. Carlos is unconscious, but for him it was liberating and a very special moment, since he was finally able to have a space alone with him, “the woman had pointed out at the time.

The former president died this Sunday at the age of 90 after having been hospitalized for several days for a “urinary infection” that was complicated and forced his hospitalization due to “basic” cardiac problems.

The news was confirmed to Clarion by Menem’s own surroundings, from where they pointed out that the president’s health had complications in the last hours that led to the death of the man who ruled Argentina during the 90’s.

“Follow me, I’m not going to disappoint you,” he promised in his first electoral campaign that led him to the presidency of Argentina in May 1989. It was, perhaps, his most famous phrase, but one that only time will place in its true dimension.

In a troubled country – hyperinflation, looting, uncertainty – like the one at that time, no one imagined where Menem would take us. Six years later, he obtained his re-election, after executing a social and economic program opposite to the one he had promised.