At an event at the Court, president of the STF joked about an episode in which he said that Brazil had “defeated Bolsonarism”

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Roberto Barroso, said this Wednesday (4.Oct.2023) that he had sworn “never” give an impromptu speech after the Congress of UNITE (National Union of Students) – when he spoke of the defeat of Bolsonarism. The statement was made during the launch of the book “The Constitution of Democracy in its 35 Years”, at the Minister Victor Nunes Leal Library, in Brasília.

“Minister Fachin zealously brought a written text, well written like everything he does, and professor [Álvaro Ricardo de] Souza Cruz read his preface. And here I am, without a piece of paper in my hand, having sworn since the UNE Congress that I would never speak extempore again in this life.”he said.

On the occasion, the president of the STF spoke after minister Edson Fachin and the judge of the TRF-6 (Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region) Álvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz, who read the preface he wrote for the work. The book was organized by the Court’s ministers and by Souza Cruz. Brings together 36 articles.

In July, Barroso he said during the 59th UNE Congress that Brazil defeated Bolsonarism: “We defeated censorship, we defeated torture, we defeated Bolsonarism to allow democracy and free expression for all people”he stated.

At the time, the STF minister’s statement resulted in criticism. In the National Congress, members of the opposition to the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) asked an investigation into the crime of speech responsibility and presented a request for Barroso’s impeachment.

One day after the negative reactions, the current president of the Supreme Court he said in a note that the speech was related “to the popular vote and not to the actions of any institution” is that “never” intended to offend the former president’s 58 million voters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “nor criticize a conservative and democratic worldview”.

On the 6th (September 29th), in his first speech to journalists after assuming the presidency of the STF, Barroso once again addressed the subject. He said regret the statement about defeating Bolsonarism, but that he does not regret the statement, but rather the choice of words.

The minister also said that he was not referring to the former president’s voters, but rather to the “extremism”. According to Barroso, part of his statements considered controversial were given in “moments of great aggression” and that he did not present his best version on occasions when he was harassed.

35 YEARS OF THE CONSTITUTION

Barroso said during the launch of the book that he hopes Brazil is “living in a time of return to civility, of pacification, a time in which people who think differently can once again sit at the same table and exchange arguments and not insults”.

“We are also living in a period in which, after many ups and downs, democracy was consolidated in Brazil […] I think this is the country that we all want to build and achieve the great objectives that are set out in this Brazilian Constitution in 1988″he stated.

The president of the STF said that the country has “a lot to celebrate”. He cited monetary stability, with the 1994 Real Plan, and the “very important advances” for women, black people, gays, indigenous communities and people with disabilities.

“35 years of the Constitution is no small feat for a country like Brazil and on a continent like Latin America. And, throughout this period, we had institutional stability. The longest period in Brazilian republican history. A story, always good to remember, marked by coups, countercoups and breaches of constitutional legality”he said.

Minister Edson Fachin classified the Brazilian Constitution as “not just a document, but rather a constitutive element of the society of the Brazilian State” which, according to him, shaped the nation’s trajectory and guided the country “on the paths of constitutional legality and, above all, respect for democracy”.

“The Constitution of 88 laid out the fundamental foundations of our Republic, placing citizenship and human dignity as guiding values. Its objectives of eradicating poverty and marginalization and its commitment to democratic pluralism reinforce the importance of a fair, free, supportive and therefore inclusive society”he said.

