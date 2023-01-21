After giving birth, Alice Campello returned to social media and explained the importance of donating blood. A practice that saved his life

On January 10, little Bella Campello Morata, daughter of Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello. She, the latter, had complications during the birth and spent a few hours in intensive care. Yesterday she returned to social media and in the stories she told what happened to her, explaining the importance of playing blood. A practice that saved her.

Credit: alicecampello – Instagram

The day little Bella was born, for Morata and Campello it was at the same time the most beautiful and worst day of life. Nice because they obviously welcomed into their arms the girl they were waiting for after three wonderful boys.

Ugly because during childbirth the Piedmontese model had some complications which forced the doctors to intervene and hospitalize her for a few hours in the intensive care unit.

Today the scare has passed. The baby is doing very well and the new mother is also at home, still feeling it, but with a clear improvement compared to the first few days.

Alice registered a yesterday videoto then post it in the stories section of her Instagram account, talking about what happened to her for the first time.

The words of Alice Campello

Credit: alvaromorata – Instagram

The beautiful Alice Campello made her debut thanking everyone for the many messages of affection he has received during these last difficult days. Then she went on to explain that she’s doing a little better, even though she’s still very sensitive.

I really wanted to say that thanks to the people who donated blood, I’m here to make this video. I never realized the importance of donating blood until what happened to me during childbirth.

Credit: alvaromorata – Instagram

They are the typical things that you think will never happen to you and then when they happen to you you realize how important these gestures are. I swear the first thing I’ll do when I’m better is go donate blood and please do it because you don’t know how important it is

He then went on to swear that, when he gets better, the first thing he will do will be this: donate blood. The beautiful model also begged all her fans to do the same, because this gesture can save lives, just as she saved hers.