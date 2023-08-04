Murder of Sofia Castelli, the messages that the ex-boyfriend sent to a friend while he was hidden in the closet

The Carabinieri of the Sesto San Giovanni station and the Monza prosecutor’s office are trying to reconstruct exactly what happened to Sofia Castelli, before her ex-boyfriend ended her life. Officers found messages on the 23-year-old’s phone.

The police are still at work in these hours to understand what happened, even after the confession of Zakaria Atquaoui. After the interrogation with the magistrate, the boy is found in arrest.

There are still many points from clarify on this crime, which has dark sides. Sofia had gone out with some friends and they had spent the evening in some clubs Milan.

The ex-boyfriend Zakaria Atquaoui in those hours had entered the house, with a stolen set of keys the day before. Officers found that around the1.51 sent messages to one of his Friend.

In which he wrote: “I swear I’ll pay!” “What a shame!” The 23-year-old spoke to his friend who he said the 20-year-old had another relationship. In fact, in his last message he wrote: “I’m ashamed to have been with someone like this!”

The crime of Sofia Castelli and the confession of the ex-boyfriend

Zakaria Atquaoui in these weeks in which the girl had decided to interrupt their story, he could not accept his choice. In fact, from the story of a friend, it emerged that the persecuted.

He was texting her a lot, he threatened to take his own life, he also showed up in the places they frequented. He just didn’t want to let her go and the day before, with an excuse, he had gone into the house and stole her keys.

In the hours when Sofia was staying having fun with her friends, in his last evening of life, he was hidden in the closet. He waited for them to go back into the house, he heard them talking about another boy and then only after they fell asleep did she hurled against the ex.

The 23-year-old said he hit her 3 times, once in the neck and then others two blows. Given how the events unfolded, the investigating magistrate, in addition to ordering his stay in the prison, also decided to contest the aggravating circumstance of the premeditation.