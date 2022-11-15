They did not agree with the administration of a drug for their son, so the two parents of a small patient taken to the pediatric emergency room of the Santobono Hospital in Naples attacked and threatened a nurse on duty. “I swear by my children, I’ll kill you”, the words addressed to the woman by the boy’s father. The story was told by the victim herself, who wrote to the Europa Verde deputy Francesco Emilio Borrelli, historically very active in denouncing the violence in the territory of Naples and its province: “There was an act of violence that interrupted the service of the Santobono emergency room for more than 2 hours – the woman said – putting my health at risk and especially that of the young patients who were unable to receive worthy assistance in those moments. I, a pediatric emergency room nurse, had to leave my job during the night shift. I was prevented from doing my job, I was hidden by my colleagues in a closet, locked up to defend myself. I’ve been the target of people I don’t even want to classify. I had to reassure a mother who arrived at the hospital with a baby girl who was breathing badly, because hearing her railing against me, while I was explaining to her that her daughter would be the next child to be examined given her breathing difficulties, because she was afraid that people get angry with her for the precedence acquired”.



What triggered the parents was the administration of Nurofen to a 12-year-old boy with chest pain. The mother who was not present at the evaluation did not agree on the administration of the drug given that the patient was her asthmatic, but I had no way of making her understand that the two things would never be related ”. “I’m tired of doing my job like this – concludes the woman – I no longer want to fight violence and lack of respect for us healthcare workers. I don’t know if there will ever be a solution… I will always thank my colleagues who did everything to protect me and the policemen who tried to break up the fight which I would define as unilateral. We put our hearts into it … to no avail”.