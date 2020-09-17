Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am 30 years old and I am going to get married. My fiancé and I had sex recently and as it went smoothly, I doubt that the fiancé has had sex before. But when asked, she refused to admit that she had had sexual relationships in the past. Although it doesn’t matter to me, I don’t want to start a relationship on lies. How do I convince him to tell the truth?

answer: Speak your mind. Explain to him that his past does not mean anything to you, rather it is that you want to start your marriage on the basis of trust and honesty. It is important for both of you to start married life with honest conversation and be comfortable by trusting each other. It takes time to build that trust. The pre-marriage counseling course for Couples will take you on the right path to a happy relationship.

