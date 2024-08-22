The news related to the breakup between Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello was given a few days ago, but the couple’s fans still don’t believe it. We have always seen them happy and in love but now everything has changed. The footballer would have therefore expressed his pain on social media and then deleted the message a few minutes later.

Here’s what he wrote about Instagram the famous footballer.

Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello take two different paths

Since we were children we are used to listening to fairy tales that sooner or later give us the long-awaited gift happy ending. All difficulties are solved with extreme simplicity and in some cases even the bad guys become good. Sometimes fairy tales can find their way into everyday life, especially when they concern important love relationships.

Unfortunately, however, it is not always possible to talk about happy ending. All the couples who have said goodbye in the last period know this very well, among which also appears that of Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello.

The footballer and the influencer announced the end of their marriage on July 12, but despite this they declared that they will always remain on good terms. After all, they loved each other very much and their three children I am the proof of this sweet feeling.

Morata writes a post but then deletes it after a few minutes

Alvaro Morata would have particularly felt the blow linked to the end of his love story with Campello, so much so that they even changed football teams. The woman remained living in Spain while the boy moved to Milan to play in Milan. A few hours ago the promising footballer decided to share a post on Instagram using rather touching words. Resilience. I survived the worst existential crisis of my life. I was in the midst of depression, anxiety and she was there, through the endless nights and agonizing days, full of questions, without answers, fears and insecurities. I was right there when at a certain point I realized that I survived all of this. I can do anything. There is nothing I cannot accept or overcome.

We do not know if these words are addressed to the ex-wife or are the result of many difficulty that the man is experiencing in this particular moment. The fact is that the footballer has decided to cancel his post a few minutes after it was published, but someone had already extracted some parts of it.

Surely the moment that the young champion is facing is not the best and these words are the exact testimony of it. In fact, a great change awaits him but we are sure that time will help him and, perhaps, will allow him to be again happy.