Governor of MG cites administrative and tax reform as constraints and says that the country needs them to move forward

The re-elected governor of Minas Gerais and coordinator of the re-election campaign for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the State, Romeo Zema (Novo), said he will support the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in “same hour” if the PT presents good reforms.

🇧🇷If the president-elect proposes a good tax reform, a good administrative reform, I’ll go to Brasília to support him right away because what Brazil needs to reform“, said the chief executive of Minas Gerais in an interview with Power360 on Tuesday (22.Nov.2022).

Zema said that he will make a responsible opposition to Lula and stated that the new president will have to deal with opposition governors in the main states of the country.

“I will be here protecting the interests of the State and I am very confident that the president will act in a republican manner. Also because I am not the only governor in this situation. We have São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso do Sul and Goiás, all in a similar position to me. The main results of Brazil today are not pro-president Lula. Quite the contrary, they are anti-Lula”he declared.

Romeu Zema was re-elected in the 1st round with 56.18% of the valid votes. He attributed the result to his management in charge of the State. According to the governor, he took a state “chaotic” and made a restructuring government. Among the feats is to catch up on the payroll of civil servants.

🇧🇷Gradually we are regularizing everything that was destroyed here in Minas Gerais, but we still have a lot to do“, said the head of the state executive.

The Minas Gerais governor emerges as one of the right-wing names for 2026.ega any claim to run for president. It says, however, that one good management is the best way to win an election🇧🇷 🇧🇷Nothing like a good government to serve as a good reference for some future plan”he stated.

100 FIRST DAYS OF THE NEW MANAGEMENT

When talking about the initial priorities of his new government starting in January, Zema said that it will not be 100 days, but 4 years of “many deliveries🇧🇷

The governor stated that one of his plans is to deliver 10,000 km of new asphalt at the end of the 8 years. He also cited school reforms and regional hospital works. He reinforced his criticisms of the previous government of the State, commanded by Fernando Pimentel (PT) until 2018, and stated that “everything is being done with planning🇧🇷

“I AM SATISFIED WITH THE NEW”

Zema denies that he had conversations with the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, about going to Bolsonaro’s party. 🇧🇷I’ve only been with Valdemar da Costa Neto once in my life. I don’t remember if it was 2, 3 years ago and I had no more contact with him“, said.

The governor admitted that the Novo party did not perform well in this year’s elections, but stated that it is “satisfied” in the acronym.

🇧🇷I am satisfied with the party and the party did not do well in these elections. It was an atypical, polarized election. Our president of the Novo party, Eduardo Ribeiro, has already adopted a series of changes, he will adopt others and I believe that this will rebuild the party“, said.

Novo had 8 federal deputies and in these elections it managed to elect only 3.

NEW COMPOSITION OF THE MG ASSEMBLY

The re-elected governor had difficulties in the 1st term in building a comfortable relationship with the ALMG (Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais). The State’s tax recovery regime with the Union was never approved by the House and the governor appealed to the STF (Federal Supreme Court). At the Court, he obtained a favorable provisional decision and Minas Gerais was included in the program.

For the 2nd government, Zema said that the relationship will be different because in 2018 he ran alone and in this election he got more support. According to him, for the next legislature there is already a majority on his side.

“There are 77 deputies, I can tell you that we have more than 40 with us in this 2nd term that starts in February 2023”he stated.