Rigoberto Urán is one of the most important cyclists in Colombia, he was runner-up in the Giro d’Italia in 2013 and the Tour de France in 2017.

Rigo’s career has been so hard-fought and successful that the RCN channel decided to tell the athlete’s life in a biographical series called ‘Rigo’, which will be played by actor Juan Pablo Urrego.

Rigo is characterized by his particular personality, without hesitation to express what he feels and in a unique tone.

That is why he has earned the great sympathy of fans, who not only enjoy his sporting achievements but also learn more about his life.

Well now Rigo himself shared a special memory. The rider published a personal photo from his childhood on his Instagram account that caught the attention of his followers.

It is a photograph in which he sees himself as a child with a school diploma, he is accompanied by an adult who appears to be a teacher.

“My first diploma, look, I did study properly”wrote Rigo Urán in his publication.

