Yes yes, stopped speeding. How does that actually feel?

My dear colleague recently played cards @RubenPriest already indicates that more flex flash units and focus flash units will be added. The reason is that traffic is still far too unsafe and emissions are too high. Probably. As Ruben already indicated, it is also very easy to rake in money. Why not combine the useful with the pleasant? If you want to drive too fast later, you really have to pay close attention to your speed traps and detectors to know where to put your anchors FULL because you are driving 10 km/h too fast. So the question is: should you want that?

The undersigned – this is an article on a personal note – has decided not to drive too fast anymore. I don’t drive very many kilometers in the Netherlands, but when I did (on the way to and from the Autoblog office) I often drove a little too fast. Not unsocially fast, but just around 120-130, the old speed.

The speed allowed between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM. I have been fined twice in recent years. One fine was 399 euros, the second 270 euros. Now you shouldn’t make a fuss about it: that is the risk associated with driving too fast.

Keep up the speed

I have decided to pay the last fine in parts. This is to constantly remind myself how expensive fast driving is. In the past, you only kept to the speed limit in Switzerland because of the high fines, but this is now also the case in the Netherlands. In short, stopped speeding. Then of course the question arises: how does that work?

Well, driving within the permitted speed is still quite difficult. It is very busy in the Netherlands and I am sorry to say: you cannot drive for a meter. And me neither. I regularly travel to Germany and there drivers are active and alert road users who are aware of their surroundings. In the Netherlands everyone throws their car everywhere, they sit right behind your bumper and they pay zero attention to the rest of the traffic. It’s really shocking.

Music

I created some playlists via iTunes and ripped a load of CDs onto the hard drive of the BMW 330d endurance tester on which I put some records by RZA, James Brown, The Meters and Creedence Clearwater Revival. I secretly think music is even cooler than cars. In addition, my car has had a serious audio upgrade (from the previous owner), so that is enjoyable. I also now have cruise control, so let’s cruise!

And how do you like it? Well: it’s very difficult! And no, it’s not because I have trouble controlling myself. Because even though I have decided not to drive faster than 100 km/h, the traffic around me really thinks differently. They drive at all kinds of speeds, but none is 100 km/h.

Overtaking = terrifying

If you want to overtake a truck, you have to make a serious effort. Not because trucks are going fast, but no one will let you ‘near’ them in the left lane. People will seriously accelerate to keep you out of the picture. Fortunately, I have two – relatively speaking – smooth cars, but with a regular 107 or standard Clio you have to do your best to merge.

Once you merge, you have to drive at a speed of over 100, because the left lane goes about 110-115 km/h. It is especially bad if you overtake a Mitsubishi ASX or VW T-Cross that is traveling at 97 km/h. Halfway through overtaking, the driver of such a moving Kukidentmobile decides to accelerate slightly, causing your overtaking attempt to fail and you being able to turn right again. The crossover in question will then drive 93 again. AARRRGGHHHH!!!!

Tetris

Participating in Dutch traffic is actually a kind of three-dimensional form of Tetris. No one really dares to drive too fast, but no one wants to go slower than 100. The mutual speed differences are therefore very small. In Italy people drive quite assertively and it is ‘every man for himself’. But because it’s every man for himself, it does work. In Germany everyone takes large speed differences into account. That works too. I have never seen a car brake instead of merging to the left in the Netherlands. In Germany it only happens on the A3 (drivers with yellow plates).

So instead of driving exactly 100 km/h, I adapt to the traffic in the right lane. That’s even slower, but then you don’t have to wait all the time before you can merge.

What else stands out? Time! It saves a lot of time, about 20 minutes. It takes 40 minutes there and back. Or you can spend on your just-purchased Stevie Ray Vaughan album collection. But if you are in the office 5 days a week, I understand that you want to drive a little faster.

Hypermiling

But it has its downside, because if you drive so slowly you are actually hypermiling. So I set the driving mode to Eco and take it easy even off the highways. Instead of 1 in 14, you drive 1 in 19 with a 3.0 six-cylinder diesel. That’s not wrong. The telephone is also not bad. I don’t have to turn on the Flitsmeister. It sucks a lot of data from your bundle and power from the battery. Faster than my painfully slow 5W cable to the BMW plug can deliver. So that doesn’t bother me either.

The next thing I’m going to say may sound very strange, but it is increasingly difficult to say that it is worth paying close attention to whether you are going to be caught. In that respect, the announced controls and fine increases are working.

On the other hand, it is a manufactured form of relaxation, of course. You barely move so you don’t knock anyone over. That psychological barrier is enormous and with 560 Nm under the right foot you can also relieve the stress level slightly. But yeah, that so I don’t do that anymore.

Shopping in Germany

To ensure my psychological survival, I looked for a solution and I found it. From now on I will do all my major shopping in Germany. Not only because the quality of the wholesaler is better and the prices are often more interesting, but mainly because you can drive ‘normally’ without it costing you a lot of money. Every now and then you just need to loosen the reins for a while. And now it is still possible.

Just dropping the dog off at my parents-in-law’s house, not entirely coincidentally because they live close to the border. Then crawl on cruise control to Elten-Beek. And then suddenly you can Ordinary driving. It’s really not just about driving ‘as fast as you can’. The point is that normal driving does not come with a financial sword of Damocles hanging over you.

Tickling the limiter

The funny thing is that you don’t always have to tickle the limiter. It’s about just driving along. Even with a simple hatchback you can easily reach 200 km/h. Driving in Germany is so much nicer on the Autobahn and Landstrasse. There is more space, road users are much more courteous and speeds are not artificially low.

Yes, of course: shopping in Germany costs fuel, but at the end of the day it costs me just as much and I had a nice trip. Living close to the border is truly an enormous luxury.

Easy cashing

Ergo conclusion: those extra speed cameras make sense. We all give the opportunity. The speeds in the Netherlands are much lower than the traffic situation allows. On a five-lane highway, 100 km/h feels too slow because it is also too slow. So people automatically drive a little faster. Then it is easy to cash, of course, because if you go with the traffic you are already driving too fast.

We’re curious to see what happens when everyone stops speeding. What should the government do then? A person can’t handle much more oppression. Fortunately, we do not have a government that wants to throw a black box in the car and does not consider paying per kilometer as an option. Oh.

This article I stopped driving fast and this is how I feel now first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

