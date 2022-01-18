Benedetta Rossi worries fans after the announcement of the hospitalization. In a few days he will have to undergo a delicate operation

The very popular and beloved food blogger Benedetta Rossi announced on his social profile that he will stop for a while, because he has to undergo back surgery.

News that Benedetta gave with a smile, despite the fear and concern. She wanted to inform her many followers, who have always supported and followed her, that she will have to for some time leave them alone.

The food blogger has been postponing the delicate intervention, but now it’s time to stop and think about health.

Here I am at 10:27 on this Tuesday in January while I try to smile at Marco who takes a picture of me 😊. It’s a bit of a forced smile, I actually have some concerns. I have just received a confirmation and in a couple of days I will have to hospitalize to face a back surgery that I have been postponing for too long. Communicating these delicate aspects of life on social media is complicated, but I will try to do it as sincerely as possible. Meanwhile, I wish you a beautiful day❤️

The post reached more than 70,000 people in just a few hours and over 7,500 comments. Colleagues from the world of entertainment and fans, who wanted to leave her a encouragement message. Among these, also Sandra Milo, who wanted to calm her down and tell her that she understands her fears and concerns:

You are much more courageous than me in facing an operation (also on my back) that I have been postponing for years. With confidence put yourself in the hands of the neurosurgeon who will perform it and you will see that everything will be fine. You are a young and strong woman and you will get back on your feet in a short time, looking good as new. Best wishes.

Benedetta Rossi today is one of the most food bloggers love and follow. What people love about her is her simplicity and her being true. She is always herself, sincere and above all always smiling.