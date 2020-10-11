Mohammed Basardah shows his residence document in Logroño

Walid, Mustafa and Mohammed survived the hell of Guantánamo. They arrived in Spain 10 years ago, thanks to an agreement with the United States Government that prevents them from returning to their countries of origin, Palestine, Afghanistan and Yemen, respectively. They live as hostages with no past, half free, half guarded. Red Cross has taken charge of them but integration is not easy.

“I continue to live in Guantánamo, even though I am already away. I have a deep suffering nailed in my head, due to the torture. I am in psychological treatment. Sometimes they give me fits of anger and I destroy the floor, ”says Mohammed Basardah in a park on the outskirts of Logroño one afternoon this summer. The conversation requires an Arabic interpreter because, although he understands Spanish, Basardah does not speak it.

A former jihadist militiaman, the Yemeni proudly takes to having fought under the direct orders of Bin Laden in Afghanistan, whom he claims to have seen in person “five or six times”, the first time in an abandoned Soviet base in Kandahar (Afghanistan), in 2001 , but also in the Al Qaeda training camp in Al Faruq and in the Tora Bora mountains. He is 47 years old and is a legal resident in Spain but does not have a passport. His country denies him because he lived 23 years in Saudi Arabia. Since he arrived, he has been arrested several times for dealing drugs. “They sentenced me to six months and I did social work. A local police in Logroño has caught my obsession and accuses me of being a drug dealer, but I am a consumer, not a dealer ”, he assures.

When he arrived in Logroño in 2010, he spent several years living in a Red Cross apartment. The Government gives him 450 euros a month, like the other two express. The US administration finances the cost. At present, he has moved to a town where he lives with his second wife in another apartment provided by the Red Cross. “I met a girl who lived in Morocco through a dating site. She did not have papers and could not come to Spain. He put me in contact with a friend of hers, who lived in Almería. I went to meet her, we fell in love and got married. He has a residence permit and is working ”.

In an hour-long conversation, Basardah threads the tale of a loser struggling to stay afloat. He gets excited when talking about his only son. When he came to see him shortly after arriving in Spain —the United States vetoed visits from relatives, but Spain has looked the other way— the boy had a motorcycle accident and returned to his country, despite being threatened by extremist Islamic groups . “In Yemen I only have my son, who is 20 years old. He would like to come to Spain, but with the war in Yemen it is complicated ”.

Basardah keeps a photo on his mobile in which he is seen smiling, dressed in the traditional Yemeni way, with a turban and skirt, posing happily in his new home. “This is Spain. This is my home now. A study, a room, a bathroom and a kitchen ”, he says in basic Spanish. His mother lives in Saudi Arabia. “In 20 years, I look at mother twice, in total 60 days,” he says.

There is a Basardah trying to rebuild his life in Spain and there is a Yasin – his nom de guerre – who fought under bin Laden in the 55th Arab Brigade, in the Tora Bora mountains, in Afghanistan. He specialized in the use of explosives and poison and was a training technician in the Al Qaeda camps.

He was arrested by Pakistani police in December 2001, while trying to cross the border from Afghanistan, and handed over to the Americans in Kandahar. He entered Guantánamo on February 11, 2002. He was prisoner number 252. He spent the first year and a half in total isolation. The Americans classified him as an “invaluable source of intelligence. It has provided abundant information, tactical and strategic, on training camps for Al Qaeda fighters and the Taliban militiamen “, according to the Guantánamo papers that WikiLeaks released in early 2011.” They used me to confront other prisoners “, defends itself. “They classified me as a spy inside Guantanamo, but it is not true. It was lies that I gave away in exchange for food and special treatment. I did not collaborate with anyone ”.

Basardah complains that he cannot find a job because he does not speak Spanish. The Red Cross has given him courses to learn our language and has looked for temporary contracts, harvesting and mechanics, but he has not kept any job. In a confidential way, the police acknowledge that he is causing a lot of problems and that even “his guards” have had to intercede with the prosecutor and the judge so that they do not put him in jail. He himself admits that he has tried to commit suicide on several occasions since he was in Spain, although now he looks to the future without reluctance.

The one who is about to seize the second chance is the Afghan Mustafa Sohail Bahazada. Since he arrived he has settled in Malaga, first in a Red Cross apartment, but for a few years he has lived on his own with his wife, a Romanian national.

“He’s a smart guy. He wants freedom of movement, but he knows that if he returns to Afghanistan he would be in danger. He has refugee relatives in several European countries under false identities ”, police sources explain. “His obsession is that we allow him to travel,” they add, “but that is not possible.”

A few years ago he tried to go to Romania to meet his wife’s family. The Romanian intelligence services prohibited him from boarding the plane. At the Malaga Airport police station they still remember Mustafa’s anger at not being able to fly.

In 2002 he worked for DynCorp at Camp Serenity (Kabul) as a translator, driver and clerk. DynCorp is one of the largest military companies in the world. The Americans blame Mustafa for spying for Al Qaeda, the Taliban militia and the Afghan intelligence service (NDS), according to WikiLeaks. They accuse him of gathering information to attack, in 2002, the residence of the President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, and the American embassy in Kabul.

The first of the three exes to land at the Torrejón de Ardoz airfield was Walid Hijazi, on February 24, 2010. The Red Cross therapists who made the first check-ups immediately detected his mental illness. He was sent to the Cantabrian city of Torrelavega and the first months he was a regular patient in the mental unit of the Valdecilla hospital. EL PAÍS managed to speak to him when he had only been in Spain for two months. “I’m fine but this takes time, I need time,” he explained in that interview.

A decade later, Hijazi still needs time for an integration that is still a long way off. She continues to live in a Red Cross shelter, shared with refugees and political refugees. Lately he has barely been on the street, he only goes out to go to a traditional Muslim butcher shop and to the mosque in the La Inmobiliaria neighborhood, where there is a large immigrant population, most of them of Moroccan origin.

Hijazi tries to go unnoticed and be one more in the neighborhood and almost succeeds. Very few neighbors know about his past. Among them, Hicham, the president of the city’s Islamic social center. “It’s like I have no memory. He is not aware of what he is saying. Sometimes he can be heard talking to himself. Does not have a life. An animal lives better than him. He does not enjoy ”.

Walid Hijazi, aka Abu Asim “He already had mental problems when Al Qaeda recruited him during a pilgrimage to Mecca. He fit the profile of the suicide bomber, who had to be prepared to immolate himself, ”says a command of the police intelligence services. On the way to the Eden of the 71 virgin women, whom many martyrs of jihad dream of, friendly fire was crossed. He was hit by a grenade, thrown by a colleague at Khowst training camp in Afghanistan, according to the Guantanamo papers. During the transfer to a hospital in Pakistan, he was arrested and handed over to the US Army. He entered Guantánamo in December 2001.

“It’s not aggressive,” Hicham says. “Upside down. It is like a child. He is very reserved. He does not intervene in prayer. I asked him one day to participate in prayer, but he refused. Since the pandemic began, he only came once, without a mask. They caught his attention and he has not appeared here again ”.

Some forty people are currently detained at the Guantanamo naval base that the United States has on the island of Cuba. Only nine of them are imprisoned with a judicial conviction and 31 have been incarcerated for more than 18 years without a conviction. A total of 779 people, including 15 boys, have passed through the Guantanamo cells since 2002, according to data from the NGO Reprieve, which fights the death penalty and torture. One of his projects is to keep track of the Guantánamo expressways throughout the world. Claim for them a legal status that allows them to achieve personal and economic independence in their host country.

Both the Red Cross, the Ministry of the Interior and the American Embassy in Madrid refuse to make statements about the Guantánamo express. In the intelligence brigade of the police, an agent is in charge of monitoring. He keeps a watchful eye on every step the three ex-presidents take. The therapists and psychologists of the humanitarian organization know that they face the challenge of recovering for society three people marked forever. “I would like to go to Germany so that I can work and be a normal person,” says Basardah. “I like mechanics. Here, in a small city, I don’t have opportunities ”.