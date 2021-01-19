The triumph of the Real Madrid in the Super Cup last year and defeat in this edition. It’s normal, it’s Madrid. The white team always wants to win, in any competition, in any match, even in friendlies. A Real Madrid player fights to win even in training games. Therefore, I say it very clearly, it hurt the madridistas to lose against andl Athletic Club de Bilbao (congratulations to the Barge). That said, which is true, it is also true that the Champions and the League (for me also the Cup) are well above the Spanish Super Cup. So to fight, as he has always done, for the three remaining titles, the most important.

Real Madrid has a great squad, I repeat it, but it also has shortcomings that must be addressed. Taking each short ball played by defenders is fine, it is what a great team does and gives you better playing options, but it cannot be done in any circumstance. It is not forbidden to kick out with a long pass, when appropriate. Athletic’s pressure upstairs was intense, constant and with many players, four, five and even six players. Sergio Ramos he has a lot of quality taking the ball. Varane less. Mendy It is not Roberto Carlos neither Marcelo touching the ball. Therefore it will be better, when the pressure is suffocating, to take it long to midfield, than a bad clearance of Courtois overwhelmed by pressure.

Despite the moment and the prognosis to the contrary, I continue to believe in Madrid, to infinity, minute 90, and beyond, until 93 or the burning nail, because they have won it many times. It is necessary to have luck with the injuries, that there are not or that they are the least possible, to have more with some players like Valverde (don’t forget the season you did last year) and Odegaard (it is not understood, unless there is some reason that we do not know, that he has played so few minutes) and recover Hazard, to the Chelsea. Madrid does not have and needs their dribbling and overflow. And of course to dispute each title, fighting each ball in all the games, against the great teams and against those that become great if you play with less intensity than them.