A content creator from the United States shared his experience finding really cheap accommodation in a video.I stayed at an Airbnb that charged $1 a night and couldn’t believe what I found”he stated in the recording.

It is about Mike Rari, who has more than 39,000 followers on TikTok and 36,000 YouTube subscribers, from where he shares content about travel, challenges, jokes, among others.

One of his videos released by Newsflaredocument her stay at an Airbnb that cost just US$1 per night in Bangkok, Thailand. Rari told her experience in this peculiar accommodation, and showed what it’s like to stay in a small space for that price, with his characteristic humorous touch.

In the video you can see that The room he rented was on the second floor of the place, and to access it he had to climb a rotten staircase in the outside wall, with an entrance made of wood.

Opening the door, the small bedroom He had a bed covered with a mosquito net, as well as a trash can, a drawer for his valuables and a fan to combat the heat. As for ‘amenities’, the The Airbnb had an electrical outlet and WiFi. There was also a place outside to dry clothes, and a mini kitchen, with a table with a rice cooker, a kettle and a refrigerator. He also reported that The toilet and bathroom were shared.while a locked closet could be rented per night.

The bathroom in the $1 Airbnb was shared.

As announced The New York Postalthough the youtuber did not share the exact location of the accommodation, but it was said that It is approximately a 10-minute drive from the Thai capital’s Chinatown.

What is the average cost of renting a room in Bangkok through Airbnb?



According to the application, the average for a person looking for Staying in Bangkok through Airbnb is US$20 per nighta reason that could explain the conditions in which the YouTuber found his US$1 room in Thailand.