Paderno Massacre, the Killer: “I Acted Without a Real Reason. I Felt Like a Foreign Body in the Family”

Riccardo has finally confessed, the 17-year-old exterminated his family in Paderno Dugnano (Milan) on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The first attempt to blame his father did not hold up, after a long interrogation in the barracks the young man confessed: “It was me”. First the family has dinner together on the occasion of his father’s 51st birthday, then they all go to sleep and Riccardo springs into action. He goes into the kitchen, takes a knife and kills his 12-year-old brother with dozens of stab wounds. Then his mother who had heard noises and entered the bedroom. Finally his father, who intervened when called by the screams. “There is no real reason why I killed them. I felt like a foreign body in my family. Oppressed. I thought – confesses the killer and Il Corriere della Sera reports – that by killing them all I would free myself from this discomfort”. But it was not like that. “I realized it a minute later: I understood that it was not by killing them that I would free myself”.

Riccardo’s account to investigators is lucid, as if he were detached from what happened: “Nothing special happened on Saturday night. But I had been thinking about it for a while, it was something I had been brooding over,” he says during his spontaneous statements. These are difficult words to listen to. Riccardo says he got up while the others were sleeping to go to the kitchen to get a “meat knife” and that he struck his little brother first (“but without a specific reason”). When he talks about the reasons for the massacre, – continues Il Corriere – he sobs words that do not clarify what this “discomfort” is that armed his plan of death. “I really don’t know how to explain it. I feel alone even among others.” At home and with friends, of whom he had no shortage: “I had no real dialogue with anyone. It was as if no one understood me.”