Emma Hemming She is married to Bruce Willis since 14 years. Both got married in 2009 and currently are going through a difficult situation as a result of the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) of the actor. Through her Instagram account, the model published a video that compiles moments of the interpreter in the company of the two daughters they have in common for her 68th birthday, the age of the protagonist of “Tears of the Sun” on the last 19 of March.

Emma Heming’s message for Bruce Willis’s birthday

Through your account instagramEmma Heming shared a video with the hashtag “Frontotemporal dementia awareness”, in which she recounts some passages from her experience as a spectator of this disease.

“Today is my husband’s birthday, and I started the morning crying; I think it’s important that you see all sides of this. And I always get these messages from people who say: ‘Oh, you are so strong’, ‘I do not know how you do it’. And the truth is that I have no choice, but I also have two girls raising in this, ”she began.

“But also I have moments of sadness… Every day, and I’m feeling it more today that it’s his birthday. I make this video not only for me, but also for you, because I know how much they love my husband”, He ended his message with tears in his eyes.

Emma Heming publishes a video about her husband’s state of health: “I started the morning crying.” Photo: Instagram / Emma Heming Willis

An emotional video for Willis’s birthday

After the reel, Emma posted a video of Bruce Willis’ best moments as a father and husband. In the clip, she is seen enjoying the snow, the sea, and of course, special moments with her daughters.

Scout Willis shared a photo for her father’s birthday

Scout La Rue Willisdaughter of the actor as a result of his marriage to the also actress Demi Moorealso joined the celebration for his father’s birthday and shared a photo in his childhood in which Bruce is seen carrying her on his shoulders.

“Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the master of duality, both the action hero icon and the father of a kind girl. What a privilege to have this man as my father and to learn so much about life, joy, mischief and art through him. Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it is a day filled with deep love, and our pain really shows us the depth of our love for someone. So I’m trying to be with both of them today,” she said.

“Pain is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel so much love ”, he concluded.