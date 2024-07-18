A American investor who managed to collect a significant amount of money revealed in a recent publication that, quit the habit of drinking alcohol frequently during the week, managed to save about US$1,000 per monthwith which He started investing to increase his assets.

Many of the bad habits that help some people get through their daily lives require a large investment of money that they make unconsciously, without thinking about the amount they spend on a regular basis. However, Katie Butler, a young woman who managed to quit alcohol, He began to realize that he saved $1,000 with his new lifestyle, so he was spending about $2,000 a month.

In an article published by the media Business InsiderButler revealed that He started drinking alcohol during the week when he started studying at universityas it served as a way to mitigate tensions. However, the bad habit that initially worked as an immediate solution quickly showed counterproductive effects, and Monthly spending rose to US$2,000.

As Butler began working a full-time job and started college again to earn a master’s degree, he realized that drinking alcohol daily was not going to be the lifestyle he wanted. After a year of contemplating sobriety, decided to quit alcohol for good in October 2021.

The benefits of quitting a bad habit

By giving up the bad habit, the young woman stopped spending an excessive amount of money on it, which resulted in a monthly savings of US$1,000With money in his pocket, he began investing in a brand of infusions made from THC to support a company that provides “a healthier alternative to alcohol”.

“My boyfriend, whom I met after getting sober, and I started renting a house last December. Knowing that I am investing in my future, I feel confident in my financial decisions.” Butler wrote in the article. Although she stresses that saving is her priority, the young woman said she now has money to spend on a lifestyle that nourishes her. “I spend a total of $325 a month on two gym memberships and treat myself to a massage or facial every two months for about $200,” she said.