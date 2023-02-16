The story of two brothers who grew up with an alcoholic mother and were saved by a man who suddenly arrived in their lives

The history of these two brothers moved the web through social networks. All over the world there are situations under the roof of a family, which no one can imagine and, most of the time, those who suffer the most are children.

Jordan Benewiat and Jarred Benewiat i am a sister and brother who grew up with one alcoholic mother. The woman couldn’t control herself, the two children often saw her mood change, they ran out of food or didn’t see her come back to them.

Once they were old enough, they began to worry every day about what could have happened inside that house. They learned to count on each other and understand how get by on your own. Then, one day, thanks to the arrival of an angel, their life is changed forever.

The mother of the two brothers started to date a boy named Steven Benewiat. It was he who realized the great problem of the woman, when she began to frequent the house and after meeting her children.

He tried to help her and make her understand that her addiction was hurting her family, but it was stronger than her. So one day, tired of seeing the sad eyes of those two minors, she has called the authorities.

The two brothers were entrusted to the social workers, who took care of looking for a family for them. When Steven realized there was a chance they could separate them, he went out of his way to adopt them.

It wasn’t easy, he wasn’t related to them and he was a lonely boy becoming a man. He managed to get a temporary adoption because they couldn’t find a family for the two children. Three years later, the judge allowed him to adopt them legallythey were now a family.

The mother is not never managed to heal, despite the two boys, who have grown up today, have tried to help her in every way. Jordan, the male, said in an interview: