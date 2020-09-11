Highlights: Ram Vilas Paswan’s tweet, said- I stand with every decision of Chirag

I am happy that my son Chirag is with me and serving me: Paswan

‘When Chirag realized my ill health, I went to the hospital at the behest of him’

I hope I will be well and soon to be among my loved ones: Paswan

Patna / New Delhi

Union Minister and veteran leader of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan has said that he is standing with the party’s national president Chirag Paswan in every decision. He has given many hints by saying this just before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. He told in a very emotional tweet (Ram Vilas Paswan Tweet) on Friday morning that his health was bad for a long time but he did not go to the hospital so that work was not interrupted. However, now he has gone to the hospital at the behest of son Chirag. My son is with me at the moment. Paswan’s tweet came at a time when speculation was rife between him and his son Chirag.

Emotional tweet of Union Minister, health information

LJP founder and senior party leader Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted one after the other on Friday. In this, while giving information about his health, he also mentioned the responsibilities being taken by son Chirag Paswan. He said, ‘In the time of Corona crisis, he continuously served the country as food minister and made every effort to reach food on time everywhere. During this time, the health started deteriorating but there was no laxity in the work because of this, he did not go to hospital.

‘I’m glad my son Chirag is with me at the moment’

In the next tweet, the Union Minister said, ‘When Chirag realized my ill health, at the behest of him, I went to the hospital and started getting my treatment. I am happy that my son Chirag is with me at this time and is doing all my possible service. Apart from taking care of me, I am also fulfilling my responsibilities towards the party. He further said, ‘I am confident that with its youthful thinking, Chirag will take the party and Bihar to new heights. I stand firm with every decision of the lamp. I hope that I will be well and soon to come among my loved ones. ‘

Bihar elections: Chirag again drops letter bomb, says JDU in flare

What is the political significance of this tweet of Paswan just before Bihar election

Many political meanings are being extracted from this tweet by Ram Vilas Paswan. Especially in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, his tweet is considered very important. This is because for some time there are signs that everything between LJP and JDU is not going well. According to the information, a party meeting was held recently under the leadership of LJP President Chirag Paswan, in which LJP is planning to field candidates against JDU in the upcoming election. The LJP can contest about 143 seats. However, the decision has to be taken by party chief Chirag Paswan. Meanwhile, Ram Vilas Paswan has spoken of being in Chirag’s every decision.