First lady says she doesn’t mind anyone who says she shouldn’t “get involved in politics” because she wasn’t elected

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, said she doesn’t mind anyone who thinks she shouldn’t “get involved in politics” for not being elected. According to her, anyone who criticizes in this sense “doesn’t see the world” of today. Janja stated that she will follow “next to” by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I will continue at the president’s side, because I think that is the role I have to play. It’s not a question of being elected or not. There are ministers who ran and won election to the Senate or Chamber, but the majority were not elected and are there [no governo]”, he said in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Sunday (November 5, 2023).

Janja reported a case that occurred during the ticket of Lula for Portugal, in April of this year. “On a event at the Parliament of Portugal, two ceremonial ladies said: ‘Your place is behind the president’. I said: ‘No, love. I don’t stay behind the president, I always stand next to him’”, declared.

The first lady said that “they talk a lot” about whether or not she has an office at the Palácio do Planalto. “In the US, the first lady has it. She also has an agenda, a leading role, and no one questions it. Why is this question asked in Brazil? I will continue to do what I think is right. I know the limits. I want to know about the discussions, inform myself, I don’t want to hear from third parties”, he declared.

“They said I went to only first lady who entered with the president on the day of the G20 meeting. I entered because he [Lula] He didn’t let go of my hand and said: ‘You’re with me and you’re going to come in with me’. I feel safe”, he added, adding that he does not participate in meetings at Planalto.

“People think I just sit there. I do not do this. Every day he [Lula] There is a meeting with the ministers of Palácio do Planalto, but I am not in those decision-making spaces. My conversations with the president are at home, in our daily lives, on the weekend, when we have a beer. When I’m uncomfortable, I go there and ask questions. Just because I’m the president’s wife doesn’t mean I’m only going to talk about lipstick brands.“, he said.

Janja once again spoke about redefining the role of first lady. “It was always very square, placed in a box where the president’s wife receives people and does charity. I’m a sociologist and I’ve never been in an office”, he stated. “I was going to the field. I thought I could bring that experience here. Like it or not, almost everything I say gains breadth. Why not do this for topics that are relevant?“, continued.

“Why can’t the First Lady also be contributing to the development of Brazil? I keep going to the supermarket and the pharmacy, and women tell me I’m on the right track. The president always said to me: ‘You will do what you think you have to do’”, he added.

The first lady said that she and Lula have, “sometimes”, further discussions “strong” on topics such as women’s participation in government. “But that’s it. We had two losses [de mulheres] in government [Daniela Carneiro, ex-ministra do Turismo, e Ana Moser, que comandou o Ministério do Esporte]. It’s part”, he stated. According to the newspaper, the interview was done before the exit by Rita Serrano Caixa presidencyon October 25th.

“Favorite target”

Janja was asked about being the target of criticism. She said most of it is done through social media. “I am the Bolsonarists’ favorite target. This is a fact. For some reason I bother”, he stated.

She said she had a conversation with a director at Google. “I said: ‘Did you know that when you type ‘Janja prostitute’ into Google, lots of fake news appears?’. They remained unanswered, because they make money from it. Big tech is responsible for a lot of digital violence. I’ve already made complaints. I have 3 cases in court. There is also the violence and machismo of the surroundings. I understand, but I don’t accept”, he declared.

The first lady did not detail cases or who practices “violence and machismo” in your surroundings. “What people think and say is not within my governance. I try not to take it personally and respond with work“, he said.

About Lula, he stated that he is “open” to deconstruct itself on themes such as machismo. “I cannot demand that a 78-year-old man, with all his luggage, turn a few keys at a moment’s notice. It doesn’t work like that for anyone“, he said.

HOME LIFE

Janja claimed to be a “privilege and pride” live in Palácio da Alvorada, but miss some things, like cooking. “Sometimes I miss mopping the floor”, he said, adding that he would not renounce certain habits.

“Stay at home, drink our beer, listen to music on the speaker. In my playlist there is MPB, samba, Maria Rita and Zeca Pagodinho”, he stated. “Every Monday, we watch a western film. We don’t have a life outside the house”, he added.